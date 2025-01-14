Joe Westerman on his toughest pre-season yet as Castleford Tigers work hard to improve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​As a veteran of 19 pre-seasons, there is nobody better qualified than Joe Westerman to judge the pain inflicted by Danny McGuire and his coaching staff at the start of a new chapter for Castleford Tigers.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​McGuire is regarded as one of the most talented players of the Super League era but his glittering career was built on a strong work ethic and an intense desire to succeed, writes James O’Brien.

Those traits are evident in the new head coach’s approach to his first pre-season as a head coach at Castleford, a club in need of a shake-up after going five years without play-off rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's safe to say it's definitely been the hardest one yet," said Westerman.

Joe Westerman in action for Castleford Tigers last season. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com

"I don't know if it's because I'm a bit older but it's been a tough one this year. As players, we needed a tough pre-season to set us up for a big year.

"It's been no holds barred. For 35, I think I've done all right. I feel the best I've felt.

"You have to be fitter to do what they're asking us to do. There are a few new principles in place which I think we needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fitter you are the better you can execute in attack – and I'm hoping our defence will be a lot better this year."

Castleford had the worst defensive record in Super League in 2023 and only marginally improved last season, a fact not lost on McGuire.

After replacing Craig Lingard in the Wheldon Road hot seat, McGuire quickly identified former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Brett Delaney as the man to provide the defensive steel that had been lacking.

Delaney played an important role in Hull KR's run to the 2024 Grand Final as one of Willie Peters' assistants and is already making his mark at the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's up there as one of the best I've had defensively," said Westerman.

"I like how he is and what his principles are. He's got the boys buying into it and working really hard for each other. We all miss tackles and it's up to the next man to make sure he's there to clean your mess up.

"There's a lot of technical stuff in there but he's been drilling the attitude stuff into us. You should be able to see everything we've worked on so far on the pitch."

​The Tigers will look to channel McGuire's competitive spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been there and done it," said Westerman. "He was a quality player and is a great guy and a good coach.

"We're looking to play some good rugby but also be real tough in defence. We want to be a real hard working team that do all the little things right.

"With the guys the club have brought in, Daejarn Asi is a quality player and Judah (Rimbu) is as quick as they come.

"We'll have that flashy play but to do that you've got to be able to defend – and defend a lot better than we have in previous years. That's the main thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to make sure this year is better than last year. I'm sure this year you'll see a different Cas."

Westerman has been among Castleford's top performers since his return at the end of 2021 but his future is up in the air after entering the final 12 months of his contract. He has not ruled out reaching 20 seasons at the top level, however.

"My body is still hanging in there and I feel good," he added.

"I think the last four or five years have probably been the best few years of my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If my body is still up to it and I'm still playing well, why not (play on)? The biggest thing is whether I'm still performing and playing well enough to be in the side.

"If I'm not quite at the level I need to be at and am letting my teammates down, I wouldn't try to play on because someone else could be in the team doing a better job than me. I'd like to finish on my terms."