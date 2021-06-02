Leigh Centurions part company with head coach John Duffy ahead of meeting with Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The former Featherstone Rovers boss has left Leigh without a win in Super League this season and with the club rock bottom of the table.

Wakefield have won their last two games after a difficult start to the campaign and will be hoping to make it three-straight wins against the Centurions on Sunday.

Duffy’s departure came after a mutual agreement and assistant coach Kurt Haggerty will now take charge of Leigh this weekend.

“I would like to thank John for his dedication, commitment and outstanding work ethic he has shown during his time with the club,” said Centurions owner Derek Beaumont.

Duffy took over at Leigh in November 2018 and has also coached Scotland alongside Trinity boss Chris Chester.

“I am gutted that my time is up,” said Duffy.

“I had a good chat with Derek and we agreed that something needed to change. We have not got the results we needed and now it is time for someone else to step in and hopefully get the first win and then some more.

“It’s a tough one for me as I love the club and the fans but I realise there has to be changes and that’s the way it goes. I started my coaching job at Leigh with nothing and we got to Super League.

“I always knew it was going to be a tough challenge and I’d like to wish the players all the best for the season.

“The fans have been great for me. I know they weren’t allowed to be inside the grounds for a while but when they can they follow us around everywhere.