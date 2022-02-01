Lock Lane drawn out at home to Rochdale Hornets in third round of Betfred Challenge Cup
Lock Lane's reward for their memorable victory at League One Oldham is a third round tie against another professional team in the Betfred Challenge Cup.
The Castleford side defeated professional outfit Oldham 22-12 last Sunday after disposing of reigning National Conference League champions Thatto Heath in round one.
They will now face Rochdale Hornets at home with the tie to take place over the weekend of February 12.
If they win again Lock Lane will face Barrow at home in the fourth round when the Championship clubs join the competition.
Featherstone Rovers' fourth round opponents will be familiar West Yorkshire rivals Halifax Panthers with their tie away on the weekend of February 26.
