Mark Matthews scores on winning return with Eastmoor Dragons

Try scorer: Eastmoor Dragons' Danny Johnson.

Away to Walton and Crofton Sports in a local derby, the Dragons produced a strong performance to achieve an emphatic 30-6 score against a much more mature and experienced side that could not handle their pace.

On his return to the club following a brief flirtation with Westgate Mark Matthews opened the Dragons scoring on seven minutes with Jamie Deal converting.

Then as both sides had a period of testing each other’s defences it was the Moor who cracked first with Walton crossing the whitewash and converting the goal to make matters all square on 23 minutes.

Jayk Javens was next on the scoresheet, however, to restore the Dragons’ lead with a well worked try.

Danny Johnson followed two minutes later as he breezed through the Walton defence to score under the posts unopposed and Deal added his second goal to make it 16-6 at half-time.

With the slope in their favour the Dragons were hoping for a far easier ride in the second half. However, resolute Walton defensive work kept them at bay until the 53rd minute when Zac Burnside raced in to score too far out for the conversion attempt to be successful.

Eleven minutes later Burnside was over again for his second try, having successfully skimmed his opposite number to outpace the rest of the defence to score. With Jayk Javid adding the extras it was now 26-6.

Eastmoor then survived a period of Walton pressure before perhaps the best move of the game saw winger Sam Robinson cross wide out to complete the scoring at 30-6 in the Dragons’ favour.

Big performances for Eastmoor came from Samba Camara and man of the match Jamie Deal in the backs.

Debut boy second rower James Hopkinson took the players’ player award in what was an all-round team effort.