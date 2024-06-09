Max Jowitt praises ‘unbelievable’ Wakefield Trinity fans after 1895 Cup triumph at Wembley
Trin turned on the style to superbly beat Sheffield Eagles 50-6 in the showpiece occasion at Wembley yesterday evening (Saturday) - the club’s first visit to the national stadium since 1979.
But, despite the Eagles taking the lead, it was well worth the wait for the 10,000 or so Wakefield fans who made the journey to London, as first half tries from Lachlan Walmsley, Luke Gale and Thomas Doyle gave Trin an 18-6 lead at the hooter, before running riot in the second half thanks to doubles from Oliver Pratt, Josh Griffin and Jermaine McGillvary
Jowitt told the Wakefield Express: “It’s massive. The turnout from the Wakefield fans was unbelievable. Them singing all game really gave us a boost.
“It was a tough game. We knew Sheffield were going to come and give it to us. We started quite well. We always speak about our first five sets and starting really strong.
“But I thought we gave them too much field position and too many silly penalties. Sheffield are a good side and they move the ball around well. We invited them into our end of the field by silly errors and that is not what we are about.
“We got away with it a little bit. Doyley got us a late try in the first half to put us two scores ahead and we had a chat at half-time. We have got a good group of lads and we knew what we needed to do.
“We got back on the horse and got the job done quite convincingly. Overall it was a massive performance.”
McGillvary, on his first ever Wembley appearance in his final year as a professional, showed pure strength and determination to go over for his splendid second half brace.
On the winger’s performance, Jowitt said:
“Whenever I come out around the back and try to find Jezzy it doesn’t matter how far out he is, you know he is probably going to score. It’s good to have people like that in the team.
“He is at the back end of his career but he is massive for us. A lot of people see the tries that he scores but people don’t see the work he does out of yardage.
“Although I could name everyone! That's how good we were. We are working really well as a team. It’s massive. We have won a bit of silverware but the next one now is the league so we have to get back on that.”
Among the thousands of Trin fans in the East stand at Wembley was Jowitt’s father, Ian, a former Wakefield player having represented the club between 1985 and 1991.
Asked if the life-long Wakefield fan would have been proud of his, and the team’s performance, Jowitt junior replied:
“Definitely. He is probably my biggest critic but you can’t not be proud of that as a team, not just me individually. I gave him a wave up in the stands.
“I hope the Wakefield fans travel home happy and have a few beers. It was for the fans and for the club. The support they have shown, not just today, but all year, is massive and hopefully we can carry that on all season.”
