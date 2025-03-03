New Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke backs players to succeed

Paul Cooke oversaw a victory in his first game as Featherstone Rovers head coach and believes the club can do something special. Picture: Rob Hare

​Paul Cooke believes he has inherited a talented pool of players after taking over from James Ford as head coach at Featherstone Rovers.

​Cooke stepped up to the head role last week after a spell as assistant to Ford who was sacked following the defeat to London Broncos in the second Championship game of the season and on the back of a disappointing campaign in 2024.

Ford came to the club initially as director of rugby before taking over from Sean Long in the closing stages of the 2023 season with Featherstone top of the Championship.

But he was unable to lead Rovers to promotion and was then left with a difficult job last year when budget cuts left the team short of players at times.

Rovers have now turned to former England player Cooke as head coach with Ged Corcoran coming in as his assistant.

Cooke played in the Super League for Hull FC, Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity and has experience as head coach in the Championship with Doncaster.

His assistant, Corcoran, is the current Ireland head coach where he has worked alongside Cooke and together they were part of the coaching set-up at York last year.

Cooke said: “I was sad to see James Ford leave but I know from my previous spell playing at the club how passionate the Rovers fans are about their team and I’m hugely excited and honoured to help lead this quality group of players we have this season.

“I have worked closely with Ged previously and we genuinely are a great combination, we both share the same vision for how the game should be played and we know inside out each other’s strengths and weaknesses to form a good partnership.

“Together with Ian (Hardman)’s history at the club and knowledge of the playing squad, we are confident we can look forward to a strong 2025 season.

"I finished my career at this club so I understand what the club’s about, the history and the heritage.

"I know it’s a community feel and the community get behind it and we want them to get behind it. But we’ve got to be good on the field for them to come through the gate – and we will be good and strive to get better.”

Cooke explained: “There’s stuff we’ve got to build on and we will do.

"We’ll work really hard and we’ve got a great group of players and fantastic staff.

“We’ve got a real chance of achieving something special and that’s what’s been relayed to the group.”

Cooke made a winning start against Keighgley Cougars in the 1895 Cup, but was not happy with aspects of the team’s display.

He added: “We won the game, but we want to be better.

"We want to improve our team and we want to improve week to week – and we will do.”

Corcoran said: “I have always had a great respect for the Featherstone club, its strong supporter base and the place the club has at the heart of it’s community.

“I have also watched with interest since Paddy (Handley)’s involvement at the club, the efforts being made to re-establish the club.

"I’m really keen to work alongside Paul again and also with Ian to not only ensure the playing squad has a successful season but also connects to its supporter base.”

Chairman Paddy Handley added: “We needed to move quickly on these matters and I feel that we have identified the right blend of coaches to take the club forward.

“I have known Paul and Ged for some time and I know they have bought into our plans for the club and I’m really pleased that in a short space of time we have been able to pull together such a strong coaching unit.”