New Wakefield Trinity squad numbers offer big clues on starting line-up for return to Super League
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While a one to 13 number does not guarantee any of the players a first team place for the opener against Leeds Rhinos on February 15 it is a clear indicator of who the key players are expected to be.
A magnificent campaign in the Championship has earned several players “starting jerseys”, but seven of Trinity’s new signings have been given one to 13 shirts.
That number includes a new half-back partnership in Jake Trueman (six) and Olly Russell (seven) plus new centres, Cam Scott (three) and Corey Hall (four).
England international forward Mike McMeeken has been given the number eight shirt, which indicates he is likely to be playing at prop rather than in the second row where he played for Castleford Tigers and initially for Catalans Dragons before switching to become a middle man in more recent times.
There is no surprise with returning star winger Tom Johnstone at number five while Seth Nikotemo takes the 11 shirt.
Another new signing, Matty Storton, will wear 17, while of the other new boys, Josh Rourke has number 23, Matty Russell 24 and Jayden Myers 30.
Half-back Mason Lino has dropped down to number 20 for next season, but Max Jowitt has retained the one shirt, Lachlan Walmsley swaps five for two and Liam Hood (9), Ky Rodwell (10), Josh Griffin (12), Jay Pitts (13), Caleb Hamlin-Uele (15) have retained their 1-17 numbers from last season.
Young hooker Tommy Doyle has been moved up to number 14 and is likely to alternate with Hood at hooker as he did in the 2024 campaign.
Wakefield Trinity 2025 squad numbers: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Lachlan Walmsley, 3 Cam Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Olly Russell, 8 Mike McMeeken, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Josh Griffin, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Tommy Doyle, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Renouf Atoni, 17 Matty Storton, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 19 Oliver Pratt, 20 Mason Lino, 21 Mathieu Cozza, 22 Luke Bain, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Matty Russell, 25 Jack Croft, 26 Myles Lawford, 27 Isaac Shaw, 28 Harvey Smith, 29 Noah Booth, 30 Jayden Myers.