Normanton Knights edged out by table toppers while Eastmoor Dragons push Drighlington

Jay Ogilvie’s 71st minute penalty goal sealed an 18-16 victory for the table toppers, although they had to see out the last couple of minutes a man down after Fraser West was sin-binned for a high tackle.

The Knights, who were never ahead in seeking retribution for the 40-18 home reverse, had been on level terms through a try and two goals by Charlie Barker, while Tim Robinson and Adam Biscomb also crossed.

Ogilvie, meanwhile, had improved two of scores by Liam Jackson, Adam Dent and Liam Richmond.

The narrow defeat saw Normanton slip to fifth place and they next face Barrow Island, who are in third, at home this Saturday.

Eastmoor Dragons were unable to end their losing run in Division Three, but pushed Drighlington before losing 32-22.

While never ahead, the Dragons roared back from 26-12 behind at the interval to only four points adrift when Danny Jackson and Ash Allman crossed for tries in a two-minute spell shortly before the hour-mark, Jackson booting his third goal.

But Drig sealed victory when Joe Sheldon crossed on 77 minutes and Kieron Roche landed his fourth conversion. Reece Nicholson and Luke Peel had scored Eastmoor’s first half tries.