Normanton Knights youngsters triumph in BARLA Yorkshire Cup final
Up against Mirfield ARLFC, the young Knights produced a strong defensive display to keep their line intact throughout.
Some superb tackling was a highlight while the Normanton players also came up with the best attacking moves in the game to run out 16-0 winners and add the county cup trophy to the one already won this year for finishing top of the Yorkshire League with a 100 per cent winning record.
The whole team was immense against a Mirfield side that has performed well in their first season together.
The U12s match was one of four finals played on the day with Myton Warriors Greens defeating Siddal 36-10 in the U13s match, West Hull coming out on top 24-0 against Birkenshaw Bulldogs in the U14s game and Lock Lane beating Greetland Allrounders 8-0 in the U15s final.
The Knights reached their final with a 10-5 victory over Skirlaugh in a tough battle in the semis earlier this month.
In the quarter-finals they were more convincing winners by a 22-10 scoreline against Myton Warriors.
In the BARLA Yorkshire Supplementary U13s Cup final, also played at Featherstone Rovers’ ground the previous week, Eastmoor Dragons missed out when they lost 26-16 to Underbank Rangers.
The Dragons had done well to defeat Farnley Falcons 28-24 in the semi-finals.