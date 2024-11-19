Normanton Knights youngsters triumph in BARLA Yorkshire Cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Normanton Knights' impressive under 12s players were celebrating on Sunday after winning the BARLA Yorkshire Cup with an outstanding display in a final played at Featherstone Rovers' Millennium Stadium.

​Up against Mirfield ARLFC, the young Knights produced a strong defensive display to keep their line intact throughout.

Some superb tackling was a highlight while the Normanton players also came up with the best attacking moves in the game to run out 16-0 winners and add the county cup trophy to the one already won this year for finishing top of the Yorkshire League with a 100 per cent winning record.

The whole team was immense against a Mirfield side that has performed well in their first season together.

Normanton Knights U12s celebrate their Yorkshire Cup final trumph. Picture: Kevin Creighton

The U12s match was one of four finals played on the day with Myton Warriors Greens defeating Siddal 36-10 in the U13s match, West Hull coming out on top 24-0 against Birkenshaw Bulldogs in the U14s game and Lock Lane beating Greetland Allrounders 8-0 in the U15s final.

The Knights reached their final with a 10-5 victory over Skirlaugh in a tough battle in the semis earlier this month.

In the quarter-finals they were more convincing winners by a 22-10 scoreline against Myton Warriors.

In the BARLA Yorkshire Supplementary U13s Cup final, also played at Featherstone Rovers’ ground the previous week, Eastmoor Dragons missed out when they lost 26-16 to Underbank Rangers.

The Dragons had done well to defeat Farnley Falcons 28-24 in the semi-finals.