Featherstone Rovers have appointed former Hull and Hull KR half-back Paul Cooke as an assistant coach.

​Cooke has left York Knights to join James Ford’s coaching staff after signing a one-year deal with the Post Office Road club.

“I’m made up to join Featherstone, it’s a great challenge and one I can’t wait to get started,” he told the club’s website.

“I’ve admired the club from afar ever since my brief time as a player in 2015, it’s a club with so much ambition and a rich history, which I’m pleased to be a part of.

“The signings Rovers have been making ahead of 2025 are really impressive and I’m looking forward to lending my support and guidance to achieve something special next year.”

The former Super League stand-off boasts an impressive record from his playing career, making more than 200 appearances for Hull after debuting for them in 1999 and winning the Challenge Cup in 2005.

After a move across the city to Hull KR in 2007 Cooke played three seasons with the Robins before making switching to Wakefield for one year.

The three-time England international’s playing career then ended with three years at Doncaster and a brief spell in Featherstone colours in 2015 before retiring to take up coaching full-time.

The 43-year-old originally moved into coaching with Doncaster RLFC, serving in a player-coach role from 2014 to 2015 before a spell as an assistant at Leigh Leopards from 2016 to 2017.

The previous Championship Coach of the Year also enjoyed two coaching spells in rugby union with Doncaster Knights between 2013-2016 and 2017-2019.

Now, having spent the last 12 months with York, Cooke makes the move to the Millennium Stadium to team up with Ford and Ian Hardman in a coaching team aiming to bring Championship glory to Fev.

Rovers head coach Ford is pleased to have the vastly experienced Cooke on board.

He said: “He’s already forging positive relationships and delivering to an impressive level.

"I’m confident that he’ll be a fantastic addition to our club and help us move towards our goals for 2025.”