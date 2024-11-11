Paul McShane excited by new challenge after swapping Castleford for York

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​After announcing his decision to end his Super League career with Castleford Tigers modern day legend Paul McShane has joined Betfred Championship outfit York Knights.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​McShane, who won the Man of Steel while with Cas in 2020, quit full-time rugby at the end of the 2024 season, but is not quite ready to hang up his boots as he will continue on a part-time basis with the Knights.

He has signed a two-year deal with York and will combine playing with coaching after becoming one of the assistants to head coach Mark Applegarth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McShane is excited at the prospect of the next chapter in his career.

Paul McShane was given a guard of honour when he led the Castleford Tigers team for the last time at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in September. Picture: Matt West/SWpix.com

He said: “It’s a new challenge and the role I’m going into is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

“It’s a great opportunity at a good club, with a good team and a good coaching set up already in place. “They’re ambitious and want to push for Super League. If I can play a part in that, that’ll be great.”

McShane joined Castleford in 2015 and went on to play the best rugby of his career. He earned an England call-up and his consistent performances in a Tigers shirt were recognised by numerous club awards and his Man of Steel accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made more than 200 appearances and helped Cas to win the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 as well as reaching the Grand Final that year.

McShane also played a key role in getting the Tigers to Wembley for the 2021 Challenge Cup final and was the club’s captain for the past three years.

However, injuries hampered his last two campaigns and played a part in the 34-year-old’s decision to step down a level for the 2025 season.

York head coach Applegarth is delighted to have secured the services of McShane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I'm really looking forward to working with him and helping get him started on his professional coaching journey as well.

"First and foremost, we’ve signed him as a player. He’s still got some quality years ahead of him.

"He’s been there and done it all in terms of what he’s achieved in his role at Castleford.

"He’ll add a lot of leadership to the team. He’ll be a mentor for a lot of our younger players. He also knows the standard needed to achieve at top level rugby.”