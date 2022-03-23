Relentless Lock Lane win big in National Conference League game at Thornhill Trojans

Nathan Fozzard kicked 10 goals in Lock Lane's ruthless win at Thornhill Trojans.

The Trojans had put up a battling effort with a weakened team at Wath Brow the previous week, but despite being back to their full complement they were unable to contain the Castleford team who scored at a rate of a point-a-minute for most of the first half.

Lock Lane team were relentless in the first half and quickly built up a 32-0 lead to leave their hosts stunned.

Dan Maskill opened the scoring when he ploughed under a pile of bodies to score. Lane then broke clear and with Thornhill defenders laid scattered on the ground, Chris Siddons went over for a try.

An offload in the tackle put Robbie Newton over for a try before Oliver Bloomer intercepted a Thornhill pass to race almost the length of the field to score a try.

Lane’s opposite winger Lucas Moon then squeezed over for a try in the corner. Straight from the restart Danny Sowerby scored and with Nathan Fozzard converting four of the six first half tries it was 32-0.

Right on the stroke of half-time Thornhill finally gave their supporters something to smile about. From a back to one decision close to the try line, man of the match George Woodcock cut back inside to find a gap and go over for a try, which he converted.

Lock Lane did not ease off in the second half, scoring a further six tries.

From the restart, substitute Shaun Pick forced his way over for a try which Fozzard converted.

But Lane then lost the ball trying to take play away from their own line and Dale Brook beat Jake Hickling to pounce on the loose ball to score a try which George Woodcock converted.

It was business as normal as Lock Lane got back into their stride to secure a comprehensive victory.

Jack Smith ran between the posts to score a try which Fozzard converted.

Thornhill’s last scoring chance came when Liam Harley was held up over the line to the side of the posts.

A kick forward bounced perfectly for Danny Sowerby to gather and score a try which Fozzard converted.

With Lane back in control James Cranswick scored his first try of the game when he ran through a gap. Fozzard converted.

Cranswick then scored his second try when he broke clear to allow Fozzard to kick his tenth goal of the game.