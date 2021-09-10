RL Conference: Wilson hat-trick keeps Normanton Knights on top

Normanton Knights' Connor Wilson.

The Sharks actually scored first through Cal Barker. But by the time Barker claimed his second try and Josh Pinder kicked his second conversion seven minutes before the break the Knights had established a 16-point lead with two tries by Connor Wilson and touchdowns for Joe Crossland and Adam Biscomb.

Normanton established a 28-12 interval lead when Tom Alexander crossed in the closing stages of the first half and it was one-way traffic in the second period, with Wilson completing a hat-trick and Joel Pell, Alex Barker, Jake Camplin, Aaron Butterfield and Joe Westwood going over.

Charlie Barker closed the account with seven goals.

The issue of who will join the Knights in the play-offs is going to the wire following a 42-10 victory for third-placed Dewsbury Moor Maroons at second-placed Eastmoor Dragons.

Moor will finish in second place if they beat Shaw Cross this week and if Eastmoor lose to Hunslet Warriors.

The Maroons never looked back after having gone 10-0 up through tries by Jacob Flathers and Antony Boardman.

Aaron James was next to go over, with Brad Foster adding the second of his five goals, after the Dragons’ Ash Allman had been sin-binned for a professional foul.

Eastmoor’s Shaun Upson and Dewsbury’s Danny Brookes then traded tries before the Dragons’ Declan Nicholson and the Maroons’ Bradley Adams were red-carded for allegedly fighting.