A special event celebrating the life of rugby league legend and inspirational motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner, Rob Burrow, was held at Leeds Civic Hall this morning (Friday).

The former Leeds Rhinos star and Pontefract native died on June 2, aged 41, after a four-year battle with MND.

Known as one of the sport’s shining stars and dubbed by fans as the “Headingley hero”, Rob won eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his impressive career with the Rhinos.

However in 2019, two years after his retirement, he was diagnosed with the condition.

In honour of his incredible sporting achievements and his selfless campaigning efforts, Rob’s legacy was celebrated at a special invite-only event, hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, at Leeds Civic Hall.

His family were among those to attend the reception this morning (July 12) along with former teammates and close friends, while thousands more watched the proceedings via the Leeds Rhinos channel on YouTube.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and president of the Rugby Football League, shared how Rob was “royalty within the rugby league” and how he had “inspired a new generation of rugby players”.

In a heartfelt speech, Sir Lindsay said: “We can boast many great players, we all have our favourites over different generations.

Over 100 guests attended the special ceremony.

“Every club has their own iconic, legendary figures and Leeds can boast many such individuals. However, I can say without fear of contradiction that no one has more respect, more recognition and more love than Rob Burrow.

“When we heard that sad news, the whole rugby league family shed a tear.”

Since his diagnosis, Rob and his teammate and best friend Kevin Sinfield have raised more than £15million for MND charities.

Rob was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours for his services to rugby league and the MND community, and was promoted, alongside Kevin, to a CBE in the New Year Honours in 2024.

The reception was hosted by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, at Leeds Civic Hall.

Tanya Curry, chief executive of the MND Association, shared her gratitude to Rob for his incredible work for the charity.

She said: “To us in the MND community, Rob became our figurehead.

“A private man who selflessly agreed to open up his whole life to the world for the benefit of everyone affected by MND, now and in the future.

“When four and a half years ago, Rob found himself in the horrendous situation of being diagnosed with MND, he made the incredibly brave decision to talk about it.

“He raised awareness of MND like no other and the challenges it brings to an unprecedented level.”

Paul Walker, director of fundraising for the Leeds Hospitals Charity, called Rob the “ultimate teammate”.

“At Leeds Hospitals Charity, we were all so proud to call him a patron and like in every other aspect of his life he gave his all, unconditionally,” Paul said.

“If we asked if he could, he would – he was the ultimate teammate.”

Rob was laid to rest on Sunday, July 7 following a procession through his home town of Pontefract.