Lachlan scores one of his tries against Catalans. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity climbed into Super League’s play-off places after producing a dominant and stylish display against Catalans Dragons.

Lachlan Walmsley and Josh Rourke both scored two tries apiece, with Max Jowitt, Josh Griffin, Mason Lino and Tom Johnstone all joining in the fun as Trinity delivered a statement victory in front of a bumper, and electric, 8,625 crowd - Belle Vue’s highest attendance since 2013.

The equation was simple before kick-off thanks to St Helens’ 13-6 triumph at Hull FC earlier in the afternoon. Beat Catalans and Trin would leapfrog above the Black and Whites into sixth place, with the pair then set to lock horns next Thursday in a mouth-watering, and possibly season-defining, contest.

On this sensational evidence, it will take some force of nature to remove Daryl Powell’s men from Super League’s elite positions at the top end of the table.

Mason Lino celebrates his try with team-mates. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

It ended 44-6. But it could have been a whole lot more, such was Wakey’s attacking dominance and Catalans’ flaky defence, which conceded five unanswered tries in the first half.

There were barely three minutes on the clock when the excellent Corey Hall broke free on halfway before finding the supporting Rourke. He then selflessly found Jowitt - who kicked a total of ten points throughout the one-sided affair - who went over for the first of five unanswered first half tries.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele - one of three returnees from injury to the 17, along with captain Mike McMeeken and Thomas Doyle - was then involved in the build-up to the second try. He and Jowitt both produced cute offloads before the ball was spread to the right where Hall’s quick hands sent Walmsley scrambling over in the corner.

After a run of four games against the top four in the league - in which Trin splendidly beat Wigan Warriors and caused problems, despite defeats, to Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and, more recently, Hull KR - they were cruising to success here.

The celebrations were in full swing still when Rourke rose majestically to claim a Mason Lino high bomb before regaining his composure to stretch down for try number three.

It was an onslaught. But there was no let off for the French visitors.

Another lofted Lino kick was wanted by a white shirt first, with Walmsley rising highest to bat the ball back to the lively Hall. He went, initially, inside but instinctively cut back outside to Rourke who found Walmsley in a better position for the winger’s second of the match.

On the rare occasion Catalans looked to get into Trin territory, Tevita Junior’s pass to Tommy Makinson was misjudged and floated out of play. It summed up their half.

And Trin took full advantage of the error with a try on the very next set with Jowitt’s grubber kick kindly deflecting into the path of Griffin who pounced before a Catalans player knew what was occurring.

Griffin was at the double when these sides last met in a thrilling game in April, which the Dragons won in golden-point extra-time, 24-20.

It would have been an absolute miracle had Catalans managed to get this game anywhere near to an extra-time period.

They were not helped by Sam Tomkins’ professional foul on Tom Johnstone right on the hooter after a quick break from Cam Scott, with Jowitt’s penalty making it 28-0 at half-time.

The Dragons had recently stopped a six-game winless run with a 32-0 victory against Huddersfield Giants.They looked all set to be getting nilled themselves.

And the 12 men struggled to contain Trin at the start of the second half when Rourke grabbed his double by spotting a gap by the posts.

Junior did manage to get the Dragons on the board when he claimed a high kick and touched down. But this was Wakefield’s day.

Walmsley sprinted clear from a tiring defence but his pass in a selfless attempt to get Hall a deserved try was forward.

The 34-point lead was re-established, however, when Doyle and Lino combined well to set the latter away before Johnstone completed the rout late on.

The heavy win takes Trin into that all-important sixth spot - a position they will look to consolidate when they travel to play-off rivals Hull FC on Thursday evening.

Wakefield: Rourke, Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Smith, Hamlin-Uele, Griffin, Vagana, Pitts

Interchanges: Hood, Doyle, Croft, Faatili

Tries: Jowitt, Walmsley (2), Rourke (2), Griffin, Lino, Johnstone

Conversions: Jowitt (5)

Penalties: Jowitt

Catalans: Tomkins, Makinson, Martin, Darrelatour, Cotric, Keary, Rouge, Navarrete, Costa, Maria, Sironen, Seguier, Partington

Interchanges: Junior, Bousquet, Satae, Balmforth

Tries: Junior

Conversions: Makinson

Attendance: 8,625