Sharlston Rovers warm-up for BARLA National Cup final with impressive display against Bramley

Sharlston Rovers prepared for their appearance in the BARLA National Cup final on Sunday with an outstanding 40-12 victory over Bramley Buffaloes.

Rovers suffered an injury blow in the opening set and lost centre Taylor Martin for the rest of the match, but this spurred the side on and they were in determined mood, opening the scoring in the third minute when powerful second rower Liam Kendall smashed his way through three defenders to score. Ady Mulcahy converted.

Sharlston kept pressing and after Jorge Richardson went close, Ryan Butterworth jinked his way over the line on 10 minutes.

Bramley stemmed the flow, upped their defence and were rewarded with a converted try following a rare mistake from the home defence.

After some complacency and sloppy play from Rovers the visitors took the lead with a try on 22 minutes to rock the home side into life again.

Five minutes later Rovers were back in front when good work from Sean Markey and Eddie Medforth paved the way for Brendon Gibbins to score in the corner, again there no conversion.

More pressure saw Kyle Littlewood go close and on the back of a strong run from Ben Lyons, Butterworth’s neat ball saw Pat Harrison score on 35 minutes.

There was still time left in the half for Butterworth to create an opening for youngster Jakob Lupton, but he was held up over the line to deny him a deserved score.

Rovers looked good at the end of the first period and were good value for the 20-12 lead.

They started the second period in similar fashion and were rewarded when quick thinking from hooker Andy Gallagher gave Kendall the space to run at the defence and he crashed over for his second try on 44 minutes. Once again the conversion attempt sailed just wide.

A superb chip over from Mulcahy saw Richardson just missing out on a try but forcing a drop-out. Four plays later and Sharlston were in again as Butterworth scored his second of the afternoon following some good play by Stephen Garfitt

Mulcahy knocked over the difficult conversion on 52 minutes.

The pressure was maintained and big Sam Whitehouse went close following a strong run with Gary Smith unlucky not to score when he burst through a gap created by Littlewood.

Rovers increased the lead as Josh Beecher finished a good move in fine style and the scoring was wrapped up on 71 minutes when a powerful 40-yard run from Smith after a clever chip over saw him crash over. Richardson converted.

All in all, this was a good strong performance by the Rovers as they warmed up for this week’s big game in fine style.

Best for Rovers in a good team effort were Ben Lyons, Gary Smith and Sean Markey with Liam Kendall taking the Peggy Tub launderette sponsored man of the match award for an excellent effort on the day.

The next scheduled game is the BARLA National Cup final this Sunday at Featherstone Rovers’ Post Office Road ground against Conference side Waterhead Warriors.