After a year of incredible improvement on and off the field Wakefield Trinity are aiming to kick on further in 2025.

After achieving their Championship treble on the pitch Trinity’s memorable success was topped when they were confirmed as a Super League club for 2025 when the IMG gradings were released.

And not only have they been granted promotion, they are also going up as a Grade A club, after being one of nine clubs to be given the licence that guaranteed a place in the top flight.

Trinity achieved an IMG score of 15.09 and finished eighth overall in the new club rankings – just ahead of neighbours Castleford Tigers. They will replace London Broncos, who finished bottom of Super League 2024.

“We’re all delighted with the news and it’s been a long road with IMG this year,” said chief executive Craig Barrass.

"The announcement has come with a mixture of relief and elation to finally confirm that we’ve got back to the Super League.

"With IMG it’s been understanding what to do as a club and where the club want to go from a performance point of view.

"But IMG runs alongside that and in the background and there’s more to it than meets the eye.

"It’s been a constant focus to work alongside the great work on the pitch.

"But it’s come to an end now and we are pleased we are where we want to be.”

Barrass believes that on the back of what has been achieved this year the future is bright for the club.

He continued: “The club feels together at the minute.

"Nobody wanted to go down, but maybe that has brought us all back together and on the rise up together.

"Now we’re in a really good position to kick on from that with even bigger attendances in the ground and a bigger following we want to take to the Super League clubs.

"We are looking at what improvements we can make from a fan point of view, from a capacity and a revenue point of view.

"And also from a facility point of view – always with IMG in mind about what’s needed in terms of upgrading the standard of your club in all areas in order to improve your facility, your players and your performance.

"The work that we have put in this year also helps set us up for future years.”