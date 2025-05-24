Live

Super League: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 24th May 2025, 14:15 BST
Live updates from Cas v Leeds. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.comLive updates from Cas v Leeds. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com
Live updates from Cas v Leeds. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com
Welcome to our live coverage of the Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.

We will bring you all of the major updates from the Jungle, as well as a match report after the final hooter and some reaction from Cas head coach, and former Rhinos legend, Danny McGuire.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:20 BST

Full Time

Thank you for your company as always and hope you have a great bank holiday weekend.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:19 BST

Full Time

We will have a match report on the Wakefield Express website shortly and hopefully some reaction as well.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:19 BST

Full Time

Castleford Tigers have produced a battling performance here against Leeds Rhinos but, ultimately, they have been outdone by four tries in the second half from Super League’s in-form side.

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:18 BST

Full Time

The hooter sounds. All over.

6-29

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:18 BST

80

Into the final minute.

6-29

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:14 BST

78

Leeds now get a successful Captain’s Challenge.

6-29

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:10 BST

Conversion

Connor is successful with the kick.

6-29

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:09 BST

74

That Cas try right at the start of the second half just stirred Leeds back into life it would seem.

6-27

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:08 BST

TRY

Sam Lisone is now at the double.

6-27

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:07 BST

72

Hoy with a great interception but Oledzki had the chance to go himself!

6-23

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:04 BST

70

It’s been a great effort from Cas who have defended well for the most part. But that should be that.

6-23

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:04 BST

Conversion

Connor has three from four.

6-23

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:03 BST

68

It’s a Connor kick which Cas can’t deal with and it ends with Newman scoring another easy try.

6-21

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 16:02 BST

TRY

Harry Newman celebrates his second try of the afternoon.

6-21

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 15:56 BST

NO TRY

The try is disallowed.

6-17

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 15:56 BST

62

I don’t think this is going to count. The ball hits the hand of Alex Mellor before Senior picks it up.

6-17

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 15:55 BST

TRRRYYY

Louis Senior goes the full length!! But we’re checking with the video ref (who is also the on field ref) again!

Sat, 24 May, 2025, 15:54 BST

61

Into the final quarter of this engaging West Yorkshire derby.

6-17

