Welcome to our live coverage of the Super League clash between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.

Super League: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates from the Jungle, as well as a match report after the final hooter and some reaction from Cas head coach, and former Rhinos legend, Danny McGuire.
Full Time
Castleford Tigers have produced a battling performance here against Leeds Rhinos but, ultimately, they have been outdone by four tries in the second half from Super League’s in-form side.
The hooter sounds. All over.
6-29
Into the final minute.
6-29
Leeds now get a successful Captain’s Challenge.
6-29
Conversion
Connor is successful with the kick.
6-29
That Cas try right at the start of the second half just stirred Leeds back into life it would seem.
6-27
Sam Lisone is now at the double.
6-27
Hoy with a great interception but Oledzki had the chance to go himself!
6-23
It’s been a great effort from Cas who have defended well for the most part. But that should be that.
6-23
Conversion
Connor has three from four.
6-23
It’s a Connor kick which Cas can’t deal with and it ends with Newman scoring another easy try.
6-21
Harry Newman celebrates his second try of the afternoon.
6-21
The try is disallowed.
6-17
I don’t think this is going to count. The ball hits the hand of Alex Mellor before Senior picks it up.
6-17
TRRRYYY
Louis Senior goes the full length!! But we’re checking with the video ref (who is also the on field ref) again!
Into the final quarter of this engaging West Yorkshire derby.
6-17
