Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity's Super League clash at home to Catalans Dragons.

Trinity owner Matt Ellis gets a warm round of applause as he prepares for a sponsors’ photo on the Belle Vue turf. He is such a popular figure in these parts. The transformation of this club has been nothing short of extraordinary. Here we are, talking about Wakefield possibly ending the day in sixth place - and then may be consolodating that position next week at Hull FC. Stuff dreams are made of. What an atmosphere he has created. Such a vibrant, positive place to be.