Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity's Super League clash at home to Catalans Dragons.

Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates from this Round 17 contest at the DIY Kitchens Stadium where around 8,500 Trin fans will be looking to cheer Daryl Powell’s men on to a crucial win in their quest for a top six spot in Super League. We will also have a match report on the Wakefield Express website after the full-time hooter as well as some reaction and a photo gallery.
Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons LIVE
Warm-ups
The warm ups are in full flow. 15 minutes until kick off. Belle Vue is looking fantastically packed already.
Trinity
Trinity has had it tough too. Although the fixtures schedule has not been kind at all. Their last four games have been against the current top four in the league. Although they have lost to Leeds, Leigh and, more recently, leaders Hull KR, they picked up, arguably, their most memorable win of 2025 by defeating Wigan Warriors.
Recent form
Catalans has struggled since then, however. They lost their next six Super League games before stopping the rot with a 32-0 victory over Huddersfield Giants last time out.
Previous meeting
These two last met at the end of April when Catalans edged a thriller 24-20 with a try scored in golden point extra time. It was heartbreak for Trin. Are we set for more drama this evening?
30 minutes
We are about half an hour away from kick off. More Trin players are now out warming up.
New signing
The feel-good factor around the club can undoubtedly be seen and felt by further afield. Last night the club announced the eye-catching signing of Samoan international and NRL star Jazz Tevaga on a two-year deal from 2026. What an addition that is.
Jowitt
Jowitt, due to Trueman’s absence, will start in the halves today alongside Lino. Josh Rourke will be at full-back.
Applause
The next round of applause is for Max Jowitt who comes out first to start his pre-match routines.
Matt Ellis
Trinity owner Matt Ellis gets a warm round of applause as he prepares for a sponsors’ photo on the Belle Vue turf. He is such a popular figure in these parts. The transformation of this club has been nothing short of extraordinary. Here we are, talking about Wakefield possibly ending the day in sixth place - and then may be consolodating that position next week at Hull FC. Stuff dreams are made of. What an atmosphere he has created. Such a vibrant, positive place to be.
Important period
Whatever happens over the course of the last few minutes on Humberside, and over the next couple or so hours here at Belle Vue, next Thursday’s clash between Hull FC and Trinity could be the biggest game of the season so far.
Top six
And those fans could have a massive part to play in what Daryl Powell has labelled an “absolutely pivotal” period in Wakefield’s season. They are currently in seventh place ahead of kick off but if St Helens beat Hull FC in today’s earlier game - Saints are currently leading 12-6 with about seven minutes left - then a win for Trin this evening will take them above the Black and Whites into the all-important top six places.
8,500
The club announced earlier that there could be around 8,500 fans here today! If so, that would be Trin’s highest attendance since 2013.
Wakefield
So those three come into the 17, with McMeeken and Hamlin-Uele straight into the starting 13. Jake Trueman (concussion protocols), Oliver Pratt and Seth Nikotemo (18th man), all miss out.
Return
For Wakefield, Daryl Powell has been able to call upon captain Mike McMeeken, who returns after missing two games due to a pec injury. Caleb Hamlin-Uele is also back after been missing since late April due to a nerve issue in his shoulder. Thomas Doyle also returns to the 17. His last game was the defeat at Leeds Rhinos on May 31.
Catalans
And this is how the visitors shape up:
Tomkins, Makinson, Martin, Darrelatour, Cotric, Keary, Rouge, Navarrete, Costa, Maria, Sironen, Seguier, Partington
Interchanges: Junior, Bousquet, Satae, Balmforth
Wakefield
This is how Trin line up for today’s game:
Rourke, Walmsley, Scott, Hall, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Smith, Hamlin-Uele, Griffin, Vagana, Pitts
Interchanges: Hood, Doyle, Croft, Faatili
Team news
Let’s start with the team news.
Good afternoon
Hello everybody and welcome to the DIY Kitchens Stadium for what should be another cracking Super League encounter involving Wakefield Trinity. The top-six hopefuls are entertaining Catalans Dragons, with kick off at 5.30pm. We will have all the build-up right here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.