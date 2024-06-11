Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Ellis believes Wakefield Trinity’s fans can help the club compete with the likes of St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves in Super League after 10,000 supporters roared Daryl Powell’s men to a splendid Wembley win in the 1895 Cup final.

The club’s owner was one of the many thousands supporting the side that had never seen Trin play, never mind win, at Wembley. A 45-year and a 61-year wait, respectively.

But, after leading the Wakefield team out at the national stadium against Sheffield Eagles last Saturday, Ellis sensed victory there and then.

“As I walked out, I was fist pumping because I thought that was a victory in itself,” he revealed to the Wakefield Express. “Walking out and seeing all the Wakey fans come together was just awesome. It felt like a win before we even started the game. It was awesome support for an 1895 Cup final. It looked more like a Challenge Cup final.

Wakefield Trinity owner, Matt Ellis, far right, on the Wembley pitch before kick off in the 1895 Cup final, where the side was roared on by 10,000 fans. Photo by Gerard Binks.

“I have been saying that the club is a sleeping giant. The big win this weekend is that support. If we get back to Super League and get competing and they can create that atmosphere, then that is what we want. Let’s hope we can get back to Wembley again in the Challenge Cup next time.”

He went on: “The atmosphere is so important. To build a club where you are wanting to compete with St Helens, Wigan, Leeds, Warrington, we have got to go up and create that atmosphere. People come back when there has been a good atmosphere. It connects everything together - the supporters and the players, everything is driven by the atmosphere.

“When I was in the line I said to them, ‘Just look at that support boys, do it for them.’ It’s got to drive you on. That is who you are doing it for. I hope the support now kicks on for the rest of this season and we get a few new supporters through the door and we try to sell out as best we can and we get a real good atmosphere.

“It’s a great team we have got and hopefully we will get the League Leaders’ and Grand Final after that. We are going for the lot.”

That connection, and atmosphere, is also important to Ellis in his kitchen business, DIY Kitchens.

He explained: “In my kitchen business I have always tried to have a good relationship with all the staff. I can walk around each factory and have a good rapport. It’s a good rapport and a respectful rapport. You have got to do your job but if you do your job you will be heavily backed by me and we will create a good, special atmosphere.

“In the rugby aspect, if we are going to take on these established super teams like your Wigans, then we are going to have to create something special to do it, because they have got there because they have been doing it for so long.

“If Wakefield is going to achieve what I want them to achieve, we have got to have it all together - the fans, the players, coaching staff, myself.

“It was a pleasure to meet some of the fans on Wembley Way beforehand, to meet new faces and chat rugby. They believe in the ambition as well. They want it. I want it. Daryl wants it. And this squad wants it.