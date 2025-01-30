Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers join in rugby league celebration event at the National Coal Mining Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Coal Mining Museum is excited to be hosting a special day of free family fun as they host Rugby Day 2025.

Taking place across the museum, the event will take place on Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.

Working in collaboration with Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity, the museum will celebrate the rich history of rugby league and the important connections to coal mining.

The links between coal mining and rugby league are deeply rooted in history and culture, particularly in areas like West Yorkshire.

Wakefield Trinity mascot Daddy Cool will be at the National Coal Mining Museum on Saturday.

Many rugby league clubs were founded in coal mining communities, providing a sense of camaraderie and pride among miners who often played for local teams after their shifts.

The shared values of teamwork, resilience, and hard work are central to both coal mining and rugby league, helping to maintain a strong bond between the sport and mining communities.

Highlights of the day will include, meet and greet with players and mascots from Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity. This will include players from the men’s and women’s team.

There will also be rugby skills training sessions, themed crafts, talks and tours as well as a special screening of the classic film ‘This Sporting Life' from 3pm onwards.

Lynn Dunning, National Coal Mining Museum for England CEO said: "We are thrilled to host Rugby Day 2025 and work alongside Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers, who have made this amazing event possible.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the deep-rooted connections between rugby league and our coal mining communities. Many of the former miners who work here at the museum have strong links to local clubs, some are even ex-players so we are thrilled that we can celebrate this important connection and some special stories around miners and rugby.”

Amy Hardman, head of the Featherstone Rovers Foundation, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to be part of Rugby Day 2025 at the National Coal Mining Museum. This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the historical ties between rugby league and the coal mining communities that have shaped who we are today.

"Featherstone Rovers, previously known as 'The Colliers,' has always been deeply connected to these communities and we are excited to share this special day with our fans and the wider public.”

Luke Shale, head of Foundation at the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, said: "We're delighted to be working alongside Featherstone Rovers and the National Coal Mining Museum to be part of the Museum's 2025 Rugby Day.

“The museum is a valued asset within our local community and we are thrilled to be able to bring players and mascots as well as rugby league activities to the historic site as part of what promises to be a fantastic family day."

Admission and parking are free.

For more information about Rugby Day 2025, visit www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on/rugby-day/