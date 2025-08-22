Wakefield Trinity boosted by new deals for coaching trio

Michael Shenton, Daryl Powell and Ste Mills have all agreed new contracts to commit their long term future to Wakefield Trinity.

​Wakefield Trinity have ensured stability going forward after tying up three of their coaching team to new long term contract extensions.

Head coach Daryl Powell, his assistant Michael Shenton and head of recruitment Ste Mills have all committed their future to the Belle Vue club.

Powell and Shenton have both agreed four-year extensions that will see their association with the club continue until the end of the 2029 season.

Mills has agreed to a six-year extension and will see his role change as he now becomes director of rugby

All three joined the club after Matt Ellis’ takeover prior to the 2024 Betfred Championship season and have played key parts in turning round fortunes on the field.

Powell said: “Signing this contract was probably the easiest decision I’ve had to make in my whole career.

"I have felt at home at this club since I came and I’m really enjoying building something special in conjunction with Matt and his family.

"The players have been outstanding and my back room team is second to none.

"I feel we have a big opportunity to do something special over the coming years and I’m really looking forward to building on the excellent platform we have laid down.

"The way I felt supported during my family’s difficulty this year meant the world to me and I intend on paying back to the unbelievable owners we have at the club.

"Alongside this, I’m feeling really connected to the fan base and that makes a big difference for any head coach. We have a powerful arrow of everyone at the club pointing in the same direction, we have had a big year this year which sets us up for long-term success in all areas of the club.”

Mills said: “I’m really proud to be stepping up as director of rugby.

"This club has become a big part of my life in such a short space of time and to be given the chance to stay through until the end of 2031 is something I don’t take lightly.

"We’ve got big plans and I can’t wait to keep working with everyone at the club to push Wakefield forward.

"I’d like to thank Matt, Craig and all the Ellis family for trusting me in this position and we as a group cannot wait to take Wakefield Trinity into the top tier of Rugby League.”

Shenton said he was thrilled to have the extended his contract.

He added: "To have the opportunity to coach professional rugby is a privilege in itself but at a club with the ambition of Wakey makes it that bit more special.

"The coaching staff and playing group are class to work with so it was an incredibly easy decision to extend.

"The club is growing all the time, you only have to come to our home games and the atmosphere is fast becoming the one of the best in Super League and there are lots of people to take credit for that from Matt, the players, and our supporters.

"This season has already had some really special moments and hopefully we have a few more in the coming months. I’m also excited to see what we can achieve in the future in the coming seasons as well.”