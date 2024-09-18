Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell believes York game set his side up for play-offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell was pleased to see his side tackle a Grand Final kind of game as they beat York Knights at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

​Trinity were met by wet conditions and tested by a York Knights side pushing for a play-off spot, but came through to win 20-4 in game that the head coach believes will stand them in good stead for the big end of season matches to come.

He said: “That was Grand Final kind of weather – how many times have you seen Grand Finals become battles and kicking duels in wet weather?

"For us it was important we had a game like that and it’s set us up.

Jermaine McGillvary races away to score a try for Wakefield Trinity against York Knights. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"You always want lessons and you don’t get many out of a 60 points to nil victory. But there were a couple of bits we know we can do better.

"We’ve come a long way this season, we’ve worked exceptionally hard right from the start of pre-season. We’ve built a staff and we’ve got a special bond and that then transmits to the players.

"If we can win the Grand Final – and there’s nothing given as there’s some class teams in there – then it will have been an unbelievable season. But there’s plenty of work to do yet.”

Trinity play their penultimate regular season game on Saturday evening when they take on Barrow at the DIY Kitchens Stadium (kick-off 6pm).

Powell will assess his troops before working out whether to rest any of his players and could have to go without the super consistent Max Jowitt who suffered a broken nose in the bruising encounter with York.

The Trinity boss, meanwhile, paid tribute to winger Jermaine McGillvary who has confirmed that he will be retiring at the end of the season.

After 17 years as a professional and making more than 350 appearances, the former England international will hang his boots up following the final Wakefield game of the year.

"I’ve know he was going to retire from the start. I think he’s got his boys to look after him in future so he’ll be all right – those boys at Man City and Man United,” said Powell.

"He’s been phenomenal, his personality, the way he’s been around the place, never mind what he does on the field where he’s tough and physical and difficult to deal with.

"For me he’s been a joy to deal with. He’s been great and everything we’ve asked him to do he’s cracked on. He’s been awesome.”

McGillvary, 36, sits sixth on the list of all time Super League try scorers, having scored 196 times, and was part of the England side that played in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final

He initially switched from football to rugby league when joining Huddersfield Giants in 2008 as a 20-year old.

After loan spells in 2009 and 2010 with Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders, it was the 2011 season where he cemented his place within the Giants first team playing in all but one game, scoring 17 tries and taking home the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year Medal.

McGillvary went on to make 312 appearances for the Giants before joining Trinity this year.

He made his England debut in 2015, going on to earn 17 caps and scoring 12 tries.

On his retirement, McGillvary said: “Being able to make my family proud has been amazingly special and also the best part about my career.

"I’m so grateful for what the game has done for me. There’s been some low points but they have made me appreciate all the highs.

"I’ve travelled the world and made so many memories along the way, it has truly been a blessing.

"The 2017 World Cup in Australia probably being the most stand out for me, getting to lock horns with the world’s best and showing what I was capable of on the biggest stage.

“I’d like to thank all of my teammates past and present, staff, the fans and also people within and outside of rugby league who have helped me along the way as without you all I wouldn’t have been the player I became – forever grateful!”