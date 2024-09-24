Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell faces some tricky selection decisions for play-offs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has admitted that the current form of his players is set to give him some tricky selection decisions to make for the forthcoming Betfred Championship play-off games.

The players were in fine form again in a thoroughly convincing 46-0 win over Barrow Raiders and the head coach was given plenty of food for thought by the performances of several looking to keep their place in the team.

With first team regulars set to return to the side in the next few weeks Powell could have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to selecting his 17 for the play-off games.

He explained: “I’m going to have a tough time to pick this team come the big games at the end of the season.

Oliver Pratt raced over for a hat-trick of tries in Wakefield Trinity's 46-0 win over Barrow Raiders. Picture: Gerard Binks

"I get paid to do that so I have to do it, but it’s never nice sitting down with players who are playing well and telling them that they are not going to be playing.

"I’m hoping Mason (Lino) gets back into training this week at some point – he’s had a couple of bits, both illness and injury that he’s trying to get through.

"If we can get him back out on the training field then we start to see a few players available in key positions.

"If we can get Max (Jowitt) back to full-back and get people back in their rightful positions come the big games then it will be pretty handy for us.”

Powell was pleased with the way his young players went against Barrow and praised several others.

He said: “It’s been important to give people opportunities.

"I thought Rowan did really well. I thought he looked assured and composed and he handled himself really well.

"Oliver Pratt was given a chance on the wing and he was exceptional. Some of the stuff he did in back field for his long range tries and the pick up from Lachlan Walmsley’s break was world class.

"I’d like to see him have more strings to his bow. If he can play wing and can play centre then he’s got four positions to aim for, which will really help him.

"Ky (Rodwell) really set about Barrow with and without the ball and him and Josh Bowden set us off outstandingly well.

"I was pleased with the pack and I thought Isaiah (Vagana) played really well in the back row – that’s his first 80 minutes after a decent period out of the team and he looked really strong.

"Pittsy as ever does his job really well and I managed to give him half a game and get Cozza out there.

"Cozza’s been class as well and he’s really come on since he had that period out. he’s worked hard on himself physically and he’s looking better and better every week.

"I left him out last week and he didn’t really deserve to be left out. He was our highest points scorer the week before. I wanted to give him some time out on the field and it gives me food for thought.”