​Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell believes his team will get a lot from their first run out of the new season against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Head coach Powell was unhappy with the way the team started, but pleased with the way they turned things round and looked set for victory only to concede a late try and go down 18-16.

Several players came in for praise and a number of new signings and youngsters did their chances of getting a starting spot in the Super League side for 2025 no harm at all.

“I thought we started pretty poorly and Leeds were really good physically,” said Powell.

Lachlan Walmsley takes on Leeds Rhinos defenders in Wakefield Trinity's festive challenge match at Headingley. Picture: Tony Johnson

"They had their starting pack out there, we had a pretty strongish team but we didn’t handle it well.

"I was pretty pleased with the second half and we did well. We tidied up a little bit after half-time.

“We play Leeds in round one so it gives us a decent look at them and the way they are going to play. It was an interesting game and it looked like we were going to win it.”

Powell highlighted three things they got out of the match.

Mathieu Cozza in the thick of the action for Wakefield Trinity in their first run out of the new season in the annual Boxing Day game against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Tony Johnson

He explained: “It’s pleasing to get young players out there and get a look at them.

"We got a look at ourselves and some of the things we need to perhaps work on more than we thought.

"And we got a real good look at Leeds – I don’t think it couldn’t have been any better from all those perspectives.

"We’ve got 10 new players so to get all the boys out there together building combinations was great.

"The game’s never in a great place, particularly when you start so late after our Grand Final was a week after the Super League Grand Final.

"It was the same last year and we didn’t think it was a great time then, but we got a lot out of it and I think it will be exactly the same.

"We’re happy where we’re at, we’ve got a bit of time to go now and we are in a good place.”

Powell was impressed by a number of his players, particularly recent recruit from Hull Cam Scott.

He added: “The left edge looked strong for Leeds and I thought Cam did some quality things defensively in the first half.

"And he was dangerous with the ball. He was a stand-out.

"Seth (Nikotemo) was strong and Cozza had a decent second stint. Ellis Lingard, who we see a future in as a very young front rower, did very well when he came on.”