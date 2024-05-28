Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell stresses need for fast start in derby with Dewsbury Rams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite remaining unbeaten in the Betfred Championship Daryl Powell believes there is still room for improvement​ from his Wakefield Trinity team.

Trinity made it nine wins from nine when they overcame a physical challenge from their hosts to record a 30-6 success at Whitehaven, but while pleased to get the win head coach Powell identified areas where his players could have been better.

He said: “Our pack handled the challenge well and it’s a good win for us.

"We’ve just got to stay consistent and I’d like to see us be a little bit more consistent with our error count and kicking game.

Head coach Daryl Powell wants his Wakefield Trinity team to tidy a couple of areas up. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

"We were a little bit loose after half-time and didn’t kick the ball as much as we wanted to so there were a couple of lessons for us there.

"We’re going pretty well and enjoying winning games consistently, we just need to make sure we iron out a couple of areas that we want to improve.”

Trinity now turn their attention to a derby game at home to Dewsbury Rams on Friday night.

It will be top versus bottom, but Powell has warned against taking the visitors lightly as they have been playing better than their results have suggested.

He said: “We’ve got tough challenges every week and it’s the same with Dewsbury.

"They’ve been 12-0 up and in front in a couple of games recently so we know we’re going to have to start well.”

Powell is likely to have half-back Luke Gale back after injury, but otherwise will be picking from the same squad that did the job at Whitehaven.

He explained: "I don’t think Iain Thornley will be right, he’s had a bit of an issue with his Achilles. I think he’ll be all right for the week after.

"Luke Gale potentially plays. He’s missed a few weeks with a slight groin strain.

"Outside of that I think we’ll have what we had (at Whitehaven). We’ll have a good look at it through the week and decide what we want to do against Dewsbury.”