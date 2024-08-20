Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell thrilled by 'exciting talents' unearthed by club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​While Wakefield Trinity’s recruitment for 2025 is exciting fans head coach Daryl Powell believes the club has discovered some exciting talents as well this year.

Powell is delighted with the way a number of his signings have settled in and are progressing well in an impressive Championship campaign that sees Trinity now just a win away from guaranteeing top spot in the table.

The Wakefield boss highlighted his pack in particular and reckons they will be a force to be reckoned with when he can get them all fit to play alongside each other.

"We’ve unearthed some really exciting talents this year in different positions,” said Powell.

Ky Rodwell is one of the exciting talents discovered by Wakefield Trinity this year. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

"Isaiah Vagana and Caleb Uele are sat watching, but the middle unit when everybody’s out there is formidable.

"Ky (Rodwell) is flat out, 100 per cent every single game. He runs hard, he tackles hard and he belts people in training.

"I watch him and Doyley (Thomas Doyle) pummel each other and it’s a joy to behold – just powerful, aggressive players.

"Lachlan (Walmsley) played well at full-back. He hadn’t really played there before so he’s had to work really hard.

"I like him on the short side, he’s really causing teams trouble. He’s dangerous and he played well again.”

Powell is pleased with the way his team have coped with injuries and found a way to impressive against Widnes despite having all three of their recognised half-backs out.

Luke Gale was the latest to be sidelined with Mason Lino and Myles Lawford already out. Max Jowitt continued to cover in his new half-back role along with Liam Kay.

A number of forwards were also unavailable, including Uele, Josh Bowden and Renouf Atoni, while Isaac Shaw picked up an ankle injury in the game.

Trinity hope to have Bowden back for this week’s trip to Halifax, but Gale is less likely to feature although his injury is not expected to keep him out for long.

“Luke rolled his ankle and he was in a bit of pain. But he’s had an X-ray and that’s clear, there’s no break in there,” explained Powell.

“It’s ligament damage and I’m hoping it’s not too bad because obviously all three half-backs are injured.

"If we get everybody back we’ll be pretty formidable. We look a solid team anyway, but when everybody’s out there we’ll be a handful.”