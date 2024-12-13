Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers Foundations join forces

Three of rugby league’s fiercest rivals are putting their on-field differences aside to join forces and help tackle inequalities across the Wakefield district.

The community foundations of Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers are uniting together to help address issues such a health inequalities, youth engagement and community safety supported by the Rugby Football League (RFL) Foundation’s new Community Trust. Their first combined focus is on bed inequality across the District using the clubs’ deep roots and the power of Rugby League to influence change.

By leveraging the collective power of Rugby League and the deep connections each Foundation has within the district, the partnership aims to maximise the reach and effectiveness of community projects, ensuring that no community is left behind.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing challenges that affect the entire district. Through their combined resources, expertise, and influence, the foundations aim to foster stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities across Wakefield.

Castleford Tigers Foundation Manager Anthony Atherton highlighted the importance of this collaboration.

He said: "The power of rugby league is a wonderful thing and using it to drive change will only benefit our community.

"Tackling inequalities and raising aspirations requires consistency, hard work, and strong partnerships. This collaboration demonstrates that by putting rivalries aside off the field, we can make a real difference across the district we all serve."

Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation, is really excited to see the partnership evolve.

She said: "As a foundation rooted in a proud former mining community, we understand the value of unity and resilience.

"This partnership allows us to channel those qualities, using the power of rugby league to address inequalities and create positive change across the district. Together, we can make a lasting impact and ensure our communities thrive."

Luke Shale, Head of Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, is delighted to see the partnership reform after a number of years.

He said: “In the recent past, we have had large success stories when working in partnership with Castleford and Featherstone, be it in joint funding applications, or fundraising initiatives for the community of Wakefield.

"After new conversations with funders and key partners in the district, it soon became apparent that a new partnership was needed. Our three foundations have put playing rivalries aside to maximise the impact we can have in Wakefield and beyond.”

This partnership is a call to action for the entire district to come together and support these efforts. To learn more about upcoming projects or how you can contribute to making a difference in Wakefield, contact: Anthony Atherton (Castleford Tigers) – [email protected] or Amy Hardman (Featherstone Rovers) – [email protected] or Luke Shale (Wakefield Trinity) – [email protected]