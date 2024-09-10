Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell praises record breaker Max Jowitt

​Head coach Daryl Powell has heaped praise on his record breaking back Max Jowitt after he bettered two long standing club landmarks in the 60-6 hammering of cash strapped Whitehaven.

Jowitt broke two of the great Neil Fox’s records for most goals in a season and most points in a season in adding 28 to his 2024 tally in the convincing victory.

But his head coach is every bit as pleased with other aspects of his play and the impressive way he has taken to moving to half-back in recent months after being switched from full-back to help with Trinity losing their three first choice half-backs to injury.

"He’s had an outstanding season,” said Powell.

Max Jowitt set two new records in Wakefield Trinity’s 10-try romp against Whitehaven. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"His goalkicking is dead eye, he consistently kicks goals from the sideline and I think his game playing at half at the moment is only going to benefit as well.

"But when he plays at full-back his passing game is second to none really.

"I don’t know what his total number of assists is so far, but it’s massive so he’s been super creative.

“Having to move and play a different position he’s done it without any worries at all, he’s just stepped in and got on with the job.

"He’s learning new skills, like getting the ball out of his hands and putting us in corners, but he’s getting better. His touch kicking and range is phenomenal.”

Powell added: “It’s been a really big season for Max.

"He’s an experienced player and he’s been around a long time, but some of the things he’s doing now are really going to stand him in good stead as we move forward into Super League, fingers crossed, for next season.”

Another experienced player to impress the coach is forward Jay Pitts and Powell is delighted he will have him on board for next season after he signed a new one-year contract for 2025.

The 34-year-old returned to first club Wakefield in 2020 and has made 132 appearances for Trinity, including 27 this season.

“Pittsy has been outstanding since day one of pre-season,” said Powell. “He has an unbelievable work rate and is incredibly knowledgeable about the game.

"He has done a great job linking our middle unit and edges together this year.

“Alongside his ability on the field, he’s a quality person and leader as well which makes him really valuable to the group as a whole.

“We had no hesitation in offering him a deal to stay with us next season to face our next challenge.”

Pitts commented: “As you get older and older you’re not sure how much longer you can keep going, but this year I’ve really enjoyed myself.

“I’m recovering well every week and still feel like I’m contributing a lot to the team and while Powelly and the rest of the coaches are happy with what I’m doing, my plan is to play as long as I can.”