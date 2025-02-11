Wakefield Trinity hit by injuries ahead of return to Super League

Wakefield Trinity new boy Seth Nikotemo will miss the start of the 2025 Super League season due to injury. Picture: Tony Johnson

Wakefield Trinity’s positivity in making an exciting return to Super League on Saturday is in danger of being dampened by a number of injuries that have beset the team ahead of the big kick-off.

​​Pre-season has gone well with performances on the pitch in the build-up to the new season impressive and the feel-good factor is still evident with more than 1,000 supporters buying tickets to head up to Headingley for the opening game against West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos.

But Trinity face the prospect of going into the opener without several first team players, including new signings Seth Nikotemo and Cam Scott who they have high hopes of in 2025.

Nikotemo sustained a thumb fracture in the pre-season friendly against Castleford Tigers while Scott is recovering from a torn hamstring and head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed that neither will feature against the Rhinos.

Josh Griffin and Myles Lawford are also ruled out while forwards Renouf Atoni and Isaiah Vagana had to sit out the Goole Vikings cup tie.

Jay Pitts also picked up a knock against Goole and Oliver Pratt suffered a suspected broken nose, but both are expected to be fine to be in contention to play against Leeds.

Powell explained: "Griffin and Lawford are long-term ones. Cam Scott tore his hamstring just after the Cas game so he's going to be missing for a little while.

"Seth Nikotemo fractured his thumb and is going to be out for around eight weeks.

"It's not ideal. Back row is a spot we're a little bit light in at the moment so it's sod's law to get another injury there.

"But overall, we're okay and should potentially get a couple back for the Leeds game.

"It's important for us to stay healthy moving into the start of Super League."

Trinity were boosted with the return of Tom Johnstone on the wing for the cup tie and he made it a scoring comeback in his first game since his move back to Wakefield – also his first since breaking his leg while with Catalans.

New signing Caius Faatili also got some valuable minutes under his belt following his move from Australia and Powell was pleased with his display and the way he has fitted in despite only meeting up with his teammates for the first time last week.