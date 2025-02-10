Daryl Powell pleased with Wakefield Trinity's 'professional' performance against Goole Vikings in Challenge Cup tie

Daryl Powell speaks to the media after the win over Goole. Picture: John Victor

​Head coach Daryl Powell was pleased with the professional way his Wakefield Trinity players dealt with the threat of rugby league new boys Goole Vikings in their third round Betfred Challenge Cup tie.

​It was something of a step into the unknown against opponents who had beaten London Broncos in their only other previous game as a professional club in the previous round.

But Trinity breezed through the tie, scoring 15 tries without reply in an 82-0 victory.

“I was really pleased,” said Powell. “We knew some of the individual players of Goole, but we hadn’t seen them play too much and we just tried to focus on ourselves really.

"I thought we looked pretty good, we looked strong defensively and with the ball we were accurate and built up a score that probably reflected the game.

"Credit to Goole, they kept going, but I just thought physically it was very hard for those guys – we are a full-time team and should be winning that game.

"It sets us up, it’s the end of our pre-season and we are ready to go now at Leeds next week. What we had to do I thought we were very professional."

“We wanted to win the game and keep working on combinations and accuracy of our play. It was a bit awkward condition-wise, it was a bit slippy, but I thought we handled it pretty well.”

Powell threw new signing Caius Faatili straight in and on how he went he added: "Caius only got off the plane two days earlier and it was tough for him, but he did pretty well, he fitted in and picked things up well.”