Wakefield Trinity looking to step up in Luke Gale Testimonial game against Castleford Tigers

​Head coach Daryl Powell has selected the strong squad he promised for Wakefield Trinity’s second pre-season hit out tomorrow night.

Trinity are taking on local rivals Castleford Tigers in Luke Gale’s testimonial game and looking for a step up from their first pre-season game against Leeds Rhinos.

While there is nothing at stake and the result will ultimately count for little Wakefield boss Powell is wanting a strong performance on the back of the warm weather training in Tenerife.

He will be running the rule over all the players chosen as he looks to finalise his plans for who makes the 17-man squad for the 2025 season opener against Leeds Rhinos on February 15 and the third round Challenge Cup tie most likely to be at London Broncos the week before.

Luke Gale celebrates with Jay PItts at last year's Championship Grand Final in what was his last competitive appearance before taking up a coaching role. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A 22-man squad has been chosen to take on the Tigers, including beneficiary Gale himself who is expected to make his final appearance in the game.

The rest of the line-up is made up of names expected to be big players for Trinity this year.

It will be the first chance for fans to get their first look at newly named captain Mike McMeeken, who will be playing against his former team. Max Jowitt, Liam Hood, Jay Pitts, Matty Storton and Matty Russell also come into the team having missed the Boxing Day friendly.

The squad is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cam Scott, Jake Trueman, Oliver Russell, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Ky Rodwell, Seth Nikotemo, Jay Pitts, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Matty Storton, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Matty Russell, Jack Croft, Isaac Shaw, Harvey Smith, Ellis Lingard, Luke Gale.

Gale expects to be only making a cameo appearance against his former club and is getting used to watching instead of playing, having taken up a new role as part of Powell’s coaching staff.

He said: “Playing for so long, you’ve got a set routine. Coaching is completely different, with longer hours, but I’m really enjoying it.

“Cutting my teeth with the Academy boys is great. I’m learning on the job so to speak. I’ve improved a lot from the first session to now. It’s a challenge and that’s what I like.

"A lot of people ask me how I find it being sat on the side. I’ve not missed playing yet, but on Boxing Day when the lads were in the changing room, I was sat with Powell and Shenny and that’s the one time I thought I’d have pulled a shirt on if needed. I reckon that’ll be the hard bit, when the games come around.”

Trinity will play one further warm-up match when they take on Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday, February 2.

The squad is one lighter with Luke Bain leaving the club in a mutual agreement that will see him return home to Australia.