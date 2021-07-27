Wakefield Trinity lose key player for trip to Catalans Dragons

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 16/06/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 10 - Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - The Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England - Jay Pitts.

Pitts has been cited for a Grade B Dangerous Contact and issued with a two-match penalty notice following Trinity's defeat to Wigan Warriors last week.

The ban rules him out for this week's visit to Catalans and will cause him to miss Monday night's home clash with Salford Red Devils.

On the charge for Pitts, the Match Review Panel ruled: "A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes excessive flexion to the head neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player."