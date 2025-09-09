Wakefield Trinity make way for arrivals with six players confirmed to be leaving

Liam Hood is one of six Wakefield Trinity first team stars confirmed to be leaving. Picture: Paul Butterfield

​Wakefield Trinity are making room for more recruitment in the off season with six of their first team squad confirmed to be leaving at the end of the current campaign.

Liam Hood, Josh Griffin, Renouf Atoni, Jack Croft, Mathieu Cozza and Matty Russell are all leaving at the conclusion of their contracts this year.

Trinity will pay tribute to all six of the departing players following their final home game of the Super League season against Hull KR on Saturday.

Hooker Hood is perhaps the biggest surprise departure after he has enjoyed a fine season on his return to Super League in 2025.

He has been at Wakefield for four years, making 94 appearances so far, and was a key figure in the club’s 2024 treble-winning campaign, playing in the 1895 Cup victory at Wembley and the Championship Grand Final triumph.

Back rower Griffin is joining York Knights for the 2026 season. The 35-year-old began his career with Trinity in 2008 and has played for the club in three different spells, returning most recently in 2023 from Hull FC to play some of the best rugby of his career under head coach Daryl Powell.

Forward Atoni has been at Wakefield since coming over from Australia in 2023 and has made himself a fan favourite with his powerful running style and character, making more than 60 appearances despite picking up some injuries in his time in England.

The 24-year-old Croft came through the Trinity academy into the first team and has made 61 appearances for the club as an outside back initially before moving into the back row this year.

Combative French forward Cozza joined the club ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign and has played in 31 games, winning the praise of the head coach several times.

Completing the list of players to be going is winger Matty Russell, who has scored six tries in seven games since joining the club for this season despite injuries limiting his opportunities.

Trinity have thanked all the departing players for their contributions to the club and hope to give them all a fitting send-off.

Incoming players at Wakefield for 2026 already confirmed include prop forward Jordan Williams, who will arrive from Featherstone Rovers, and a trio from down under in Tyson Smoothy, Jazz Tevaga and Tray Lolesio.