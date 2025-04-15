Wakefield Trinity motivated to end 12 years of hurt against local rivals Castleford Tigers

Josh Griffin is back in the Wakefield Trinity squad after overcoming injury. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Despite defeats in their last two matches Wakefield Trinity are motivated to end a long run of disappointments against neighbours Castleford Tigers when the rivalries are renewed tonight.

Trinity expect to play in front of another full house at the DIY Kitchens Stadium when they will be looking to break a run of 12 years without a league win on their home turf against the Tigers.

Their last Super League victory at home to Cas came back in 2013 and the two rivals did not meet last year with Wakefield relegated to the Championship – largely as a result of losing their matches against the Tigers in 2023.

With many wrongs to right it will be a fired up Trinity side taking to the pitch and they have a number of ex-Tigers players in their ranks, including back rower Josh Griffin, who has returned to the squad for the game after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Current skipper Mike McMeeken will be lining up against his old side as will centre Corey Hall, who had a spell with the Tigers last year.

But Trinity’s numbers six and seven are not available with Jake Trueman still not fit to face his former club and joined on the sidelines again by half-back partner Olly Russell, leaving head coach Daryl Powell with a decision to be made on who to partner Mason Lino in the halves.

He could turn to Max Jowitt, who has been named in the 21-man squad after sitting out the last four matches through injury.

Back rower Seth Nikotemo is also named and expected to be available despite coming off the pitch when making his Super League debut in the 26-14 defeat to St Helens.

"He’s come back from an injury and he hasn’t been out on the field a lot so it was just a precaution (to take him off),” said Trinity boss Powell.

“He was pretty solid. He’ll get better, it was obviously a tough night to be out there for 80 minutes when it’s your first game of Super League.

"I thought he did a good job and he’ll grow from that.”

Powell explained the absence of his two half-backs at St Helens: “Jake Trueman’s got a back problem that is ongoing and Olly Russell broke his hand.

"I’m hoping Truey’s not going to be too far away so I don’t think we need to recruit at this point, I’d rather trust what we’ve got at the moment.”