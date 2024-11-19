Wakefield Trinity new boy Seth Nikotemo ready to learn after making big move to England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Wakefield Trinity new boy Seth Nikotemo aims to be a quick learner after making the big decision to come to England to further his rugby league career.

​The 20-year-old back rower is one of a number of big signings made by Trinity as they look to make a splash on their return to Super League in 2025.

He has arrived from Gold Coast Titans with a big reputation and cannot wait to get cracking when his three-year deal with Wakefield begins.

After meeting new teammates for the first time, New Zealand-born Nikotemo said: “I’m really excited. It’s been about two, three months just waiting, but it’s good to finally be here.

New Wakefield Trinity signing Seth Nikotemo has arrived in England. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

“Obviously it was a big decision to come over, but I think it was the right decision for me. My partner and I both talked about it with both of our parents, but we think after a few conversations it was definitely the right move for us.

“I was only playing in the Queensland Cup so it’s a step up for me.

“I’m pretty excited to get behind a few of the older boys, nibble off their areas a bit and pick their brains and learn a lot while I’m here.

“I want to make myself the player that people want to play with. You know, do the little one-percenters and just always have my teammates’ backs. I think that’s my number one."

Nikotemo described it as an “easy decision” to join Trinity.

He added: “The first time I spoke to them I knew they were good people with a good club, very family-orientated – and that’s what me and my partner are about.

"After the first conversation, we were pretty confident that this was the right move.”

Trinity’s first fixture of the 2025 Super League season has been revealed when they will meet local rivals Castleford Tigers at the 2025 Magic Weekend.

The event is returning to Newcastle’s St James’ Park and the two West Yorkshire neighbours will bring the curtain down on it as the last match on Sunday, May 4.

Trinity's promotion to Super League signals the resumption of a rivalry that took on extra significance the last time the West Yorkshire neighbours locked horns in 2023.

Castleford avoided relegation at Wakefield's expense, but will now find themselves taking on a revitalised Trinity under their former boss Daryl Powell.