Wakefield Trinity ready to unleash ​Isaiah Vagana's power in Super League

​Wakefield Trinity have moved to tie down another of their 2024 signings to impress in their successful Championship campaign.

​Isaiah Vagana has agreed a new three-year extension that will keep him at Belle Vue until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Despite missing four months of the season the 24-year-old has impressed since joining from the New Zealand Warriors at the beginning of the 2024 campaign and is seen as a player who can further improve and now go on to impress in Super League.

Trinity’s recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “As a club we feel this is a big retention.

Isaiah Vagana has signed a three-year deal with Wakefield Trinity and will be following in his father's footsteps in Super League in 2025. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

"Isaiah has everything you want in a big powerful forward who can play on an edge too.

"He’s only going to keep getting better and it’s great to see him and his family decide to settle down in the UK and take his game to a whole new level.

"This is potentially a player in the past that big clubs would come and poach, however this time we wanted to make sure he’s going nowhere.

"I’m sure he will become a huge fans favourite once we start to see him unleash his potential.”

Vagana will follow in his father’s footsteps next year when he makes his Super League debut after Joe starred for Bradford Bulls two decades ago and he is delighted to be given the chance to do with Trinity.

He said: “I’ve loved my time at the club. The coaches, staff, players and fans have welcomed me with open arms and made this place feel like home.

"We had a great year this year and have done the work to get back into Super League. The club is in a great position and has a bright future ahead and I want to be here for it so when the club offered me an opportunity to extend my time here I couldn’t say no.”

One player who will not be in Super League next year is French international Romain Franco who has left Wakefield and joined French side Racing Club Albi XIII.

Trinity’s first game since beating Toulouse Olympique in the Betfred Championship Grand Final will be the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge match against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

The game will take place on Thursday, December 26, with an 11.30am kick-off and is likely to feature both clubs’ new signings.