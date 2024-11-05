Head coach Daryl Powell has backed Caleb Uele to be a big success in Super League when Wakefield Trinity return to the top tier next year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The powerful ​Auckland-born forward tore up the Championship in his first season with Trinity when quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite and he has now extended his stay at Wakefield with a new three-year deal that keeps him at Belle Vue until the end of the 2027 season.

It is a measure of how important Powell sees the player as that it is the third deal in a year signed by Uele.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old arrived from Australia on an initial one-year deal, but already extended his contract in April to take in the 2025 season.

Caleb Uele in action in his successful first season with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Rob Hare

But Trinity have now moved quickly to keep the talented prop forward longer term after his impressive first year when he appeared in 29 games, helping the club lift the 1895 Cup, Championship League Leaders Shield and defeat Toulouse in the Championship Grand Final.

“Caleb has had an outstanding first season at Wakefield and I am confident he will be an outstanding Super League player,” said head coach Powell.

"We all have the challenge to step up next season and everything I’ve seen from Caleb, his ability to carry the ball, his defence and work rate are all key reasons why I have huge confidence in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On top of that he is a great bloke and professional. Great news for our squad he has agreed to stay.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We’ve been really impressed with Caleb since arriving in the UK 12 months ago.

"He’s become a huge part of our squad off the field and he’s making huge strides with his on field performance too.

"We are made up to be keeping him on a longer term deal and look forward to seeing him reach his full potential at Wakefield Trinity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uele is looking forward to the challenge of testing himself in Super League.

He said: “Firstly, thank you God! I’m really grateful for Powelly, the coaching staff and Millsy for giving me an opportunity at this great club.

"I’m very excited for what the next three years will bring.

"Thank you to all the fans for welcoming me with open arms.”