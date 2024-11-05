Caleb Uele backed to be a big Super League hit by Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell
The powerful Auckland-born forward tore up the Championship in his first season with Trinity when quickly establishing himself as a fan favourite and he has now extended his stay at Wakefield with a new three-year deal that keeps him at Belle Vue until the end of the 2027 season.
It is a measure of how important Powell sees the player as that it is the third deal in a year signed by Uele.
The 25-year-old arrived from Australia on an initial one-year deal, but already extended his contract in April to take in the 2025 season.
But Trinity have now moved quickly to keep the talented prop forward longer term after his impressive first year when he appeared in 29 games, helping the club lift the 1895 Cup, Championship League Leaders Shield and defeat Toulouse in the Championship Grand Final.
“Caleb has had an outstanding first season at Wakefield and I am confident he will be an outstanding Super League player,” said head coach Powell.
"We all have the challenge to step up next season and everything I’ve seen from Caleb, his ability to carry the ball, his defence and work rate are all key reasons why I have huge confidence in him.
"On top of that he is a great bloke and professional. Great news for our squad he has agreed to stay.”
Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We’ve been really impressed with Caleb since arriving in the UK 12 months ago.
"He’s become a huge part of our squad off the field and he’s making huge strides with his on field performance too.
"We are made up to be keeping him on a longer term deal and look forward to seeing him reach his full potential at Wakefield Trinity.”
Uele is looking forward to the challenge of testing himself in Super League.
He said: “Firstly, thank you God! I’m really grateful for Powelly, the coaching staff and Millsy for giving me an opportunity at this great club.
"I’m very excited for what the next three years will bring.
"Thank you to all the fans for welcoming me with open arms.”