Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell is set to be reunited with Matty Russell after the club confirmed the experienced Super League star as their latest impressive recruit for 2025.

The 31-year old winger is joining on a one-year deal that will see the Scotland international compete with Tom Johnstone and Lachlan Walmsley as Trinity’s wingers for 2025.

With Jermaine McGillvary retiring and Darrell Olpherts confirmed to be leaving Trinity had space for another winger and turned to a player well known to the head coach.

After coming through the system at Wigan, the speedy Russell has gone on to make more than 200 appearances with spells in England, Canada and France as well as a year with NRL Side, Gold Coast Titans in 2013.

Matty Russell is joining Wakefield Trinity for the 2025 season. Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Powell brought Russell back to Warrington when he was the head coach there and is delighted to have his services at Wakefield next year.

He said: “He’s an aggressive ball carrying winger who can be destructive at any level of the game.

"He will compliment and add to an already extremely talented backline.”

Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “Bringing Matty in gives our outside backs some real firepower with his strong back field carries.

He’s a real handful that defenders have to deal with, I believe he can have a really strong season and our coaching team will get the best out of him.

"I am looking forward to seeing him in a Trinity shirt in 2025.”

Russell said: “I am delighted to have signed with Wakefield, it’s an amazing opportunity for me to get back playing my best rugby.

"I’ve had a few months now to get my body back to where it should be after a troubled season.

“The club have performed extremely well this year in the Championship and continue to show massive ambition with their signings for 2025.

"I’m very excited to meet everyone, I hear such great things about the club, the staff and the fan base. I’m sure they’ll get to see the best version of myself on and off the field, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Russell will join another newcomer to be confirmed in the last few days in Josh Rourke, who is arriving from London Broncos.

The 24-year old full-back joins on an initial one year deal with a club option of extending the deal until the end of the 2026 season.

Having spent time in Salford’s Reserves and making a single Super League appearance for the Red Devils in 2022, Rourke moved to Whitehaven for the 2023 season playing in 28 games and going on to win five awards at the club’s presentation evening.

Rourke went on to join London Broncos and although a broken leg in the final friendly of pre-season delayed his Super League introduction he has made an impact in recent months, scoring in each of his first four games and bagging eight tries in 12 games in 2024.

He said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Wakefield for 2025. It’s a fantastic club with a brilliant fanbase, a lot of history and it’s a club that’s moving in the right direction.

“After speaking with Ste & Daryl, I can see the drive and ambition for where they want this club to be and it’s a project I’m excited to be involved in. Everyone I’ve spoken to with regards to Wakfield has only got positive things to say.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season, meeting the lads and hopefully having a big 2025 season.”

Trinity boss Powell said: “Josh has been outstanding since he recovered from a broken leg and was a big reason why London improved so much during the season.

"He will add depth and quality to our outside backs, which increases our depth across a number of backline positions. I look forward to seeing how he can grow in the coming seasons.”

Recruitment Manage Mills added: “As a club we are made up to bring in an exciting talent in Josh. Someone who has had a different journey so far in his career, we feel he can flourish in our environment and make our squad very competitive for places. Very excited to see where this journey takes him.”