Wakefield Trinity show Super League intent as impressive recruitment drive continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seemingly Super League bound Wakefield Trinity have signalled their intent to compete at the highest level again with the signing of exciting young Australian back rower Seth Nikotemo.

Highly rated 20-year-old Nikotemo will join from the start of the 2025 season on a three-year deal,

He adds to an impressive recruitment drive being made for Trinity for 2025 when they are expected to explode back into Super League with Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Olly Russell, Corey Hall and Cam Scott already previously announced as top notch additions to a squad that already contains a number of players who have been burning up the Championship this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highly regarded in Australia, Nikotemo has represented Queensland at a number of junior representative levels and was named in Gold Coast Titans’ top 30 in 2024.

New Wakefield Trinity signing Seth Nikotemo. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Despite not having made his NRL debut yet, the youngster has been a star player for Ipswich Jets’ Queensland Cup team this year.

Nikotemo is excited at the prospect of coming to England to test himself out in senior rugby over here.

He said: “It’s a massive move for myself being young, but I already feel very welcomed by the staff I have spoken with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wakefield seems like the perfect fit for me and I can’t wait to meet the boys and get settled into the club.”

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said: “We are delighted to add Seth to the squad for the next three seasons.

"He’s a high quality young back rower with power and punch in his attacking game adding to an uncompromising defensive game.

"After speaking to him I’m confident he will fit in perfectly with the way we want to play and I’m looking forward to him coming over to both take his game to the next level and add to the high quality squad we are putting together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “Bringing someone like Seth over shows our recruitment philosophy as a club.

"We see Seth as being a young driven player who has a very high ceiling within his development as a player but also as a person.

"A lot of research has gone into the signing of Seth and we fully believe we have a player who can become a stand-out back rower in Super League.

"Playing through the origin ranks since a young age, Seth will add some fire power to our back row stocks and this is an exciting signing for the club. I am looking forward to seeing Seth in red, white and blue next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly in a statement issued by Nikotemo’s Titans club they said he was leaving to go to Super League.

It read: “The Titans can confirm Seth Nikotemo has been granted an early release to pursue an opportunity in the English Super League.

“Having been part of the Gold Coast’s development roster in 2023 and 2024, the 20-year-old will join Wakefield Trinity – currently part of the English Championship.

“The Titans wish Seth all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his contribution during his time at the club.”