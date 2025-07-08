Wakefield Trinity reward Josh Rourke for promising displays with new deal

​Fresh from his man of the match display against Catalans Dragons full-back Josh Rourke is delighted to have agreed to extend his stay at Wakefield Trinity.

Rourke will be staying with the club until at least the end of 2027 after agreeing a new two-year extension.

He initially joined on a one-year deal with an option of a second, but head coach Daryl Powell has been impressed with the displays of the 25-year-old full-back this year and has rewarded him by extending that deal further until the end of 2027.

Rourke has played in 12 games for Trinity so far in 2025 and Powell sang Rourke’s praises after the Catalans game when he said he could do some things that other full-backs cannot, particularly with his ability to leap to take high kicks.

Josh Rourke has impressed for Wakefield Trinity this season after joining the club for their return to Super League. Picture by Tony Johnson

He said: “We signed Josh Rourke as a back up full-back to Max (Jowitt) and he has grown to a position where he is really challenging to play on a regular basis.

"His ability to catch high balls is as good as anyone in the competition and probably as good as anyone in world Rugby League in attacking positions.

"His confidence has grown in his all round game and I’m looking forward to seeing him develop further as a full-back but also with an ability to play in the centre and on the wing.”

Rourke joined Wakefield following an impressive debut season in Super League with London Broncos scoring eight tries in 12 games and has continued to impress in the top flight.

After signing his new deal he said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have signed a new deal to keep me here for another couple of years.

"The club as a whole is heading in the right direction with what Matt and his family have done.

"The fans have been class with me and welcomed me and shown a lot of support.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how far my game can go in the next couple of years.

"When Powelly came to me and said not only did the club want to take up my option but to extend my contract further it filled me with so much confidence and pride.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We’re delighted to have Josh Rourke commit to the club for another two seasons.

“He’s been a key part of our progress, showing real professionalism, consistency, and passion every time he pulls on the shirt.

"We’re excited to see him continue to grow and contribute to our future success.”