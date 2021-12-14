Wakefield Trinity star Reece Lyne proud to back support of St Catherine's Food Bank

England star Reece Lyne is backing Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation's support of St Catherine's Food Bank.

With the festive season fast approaching, the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation has teamed up with St Catherine’s Food Bank, next door to the stadium, to help support those in need over the winter months.

Setting up collection boxes at both the Ridings club chop and The Be Well Support Stadium, supporters are encouraged to drop off any unwanted, long-lasting foods, making a huge dent in helping to stop poverty this Christmas.

With deliveries already ramping up in December, Lyne was offered a first-hand experience in what it takes to run a food bank in Wakefield.

“We met some lovely people who give up their spare time to help those in need across the Wakefield district,” he said.

“That in itself was really interesting to see, as I have never seen the full extent of what goes on behind the scenes.”

Christmas can be a worrying time for many and with the extra financial strain put on by the festive period, food banks in the UK are busier than ever. According to the Trussell Trust, between April and September 2021, 936,000 food parcels were delivered to people in need over the six-month period, with Yorkshire and Humberside equating to 52,000 of the overall figure.

With the summer months now behind us, a bigger emphasis will be put on the importance of delivered food parcels over the coming months.

“It is incredible what they do. When we went inside the food bank, I couldn’t believe how much food there was,” said Reece.

“This is a massive cause, that is integral to families across the district. I, myself, grew up on a council estate with a single mum, so I know how difficult it can be, and, sometimes, people just need a hand.

“So, to take that little bit of stress away, especially around Christmas time, is really important.”

After signing a new four-year deal at Trinity in August, the centre is settled with life in Wakefield and is proud to associate himself with a club that supports their community.

He added: “To have a food bank like St Catherine’s to take the stress away is a huge benefit. There is all manner of reasons why people can’t afford food, especially over Christmas, so to alleviate that pressure can be massive.

“To be a part of a club that helps its community makes me really proud.”

For more information on how to volunteer at St Catherine’s Food Bank, please email [email protected]