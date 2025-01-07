Wakefield Trinity youngsters Oliver Pratt and Harvey Smith backed to become key players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Head coach Daryl Powell is delighted that the club have tied down two of their best young players on long term deals.

Outside back Oliver Pratt and hooker Harvey Smith have both put pen to paper on four-year deals after impressing with their development and performances in the 2024 Championship campaign.

And they are being backed to develop further to become potential key players for the club going forward.

“Olly Pratt was one of our best players across all of last season,” said Trinity boss Powell.

Harvey Smith is one of two talented Wakefield Trinity youngsters to sign new four-year deals with the club. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"He is growing into a super confident player on and off the field and we think he will be a Super League outside back for many years.

“Harvey has proven that he has rich promise with his attitude to everything involved with being a young professional player.

"We believe he has a big future and I am delighted he has agreed a contract extension with us.”

Pratt, 20, played in 34 games last year, scoring 18 tries, and winning the Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year award.

Oliver Pratt has signed a new long term deal with Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Having come through the Academy system at Wakefield he made his first team debut in the Betfred Challenge Cup against Leigh Leopards in 2023 and will now be looking to establish himself in Super League.

He said: “I’m pleased to have been offered the opportunity to stay at the club long term.

"I’ve loved my time here so far so when the opportunity came up to extend my stay with the club I was buzzing. I can’t wait to see how I develop over the next few years.”

Recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “It was a key target for us to keep our homegrown talent at Wakefield Trinity and Olly was a big part of this plan.

"I am very excited to see where the next couple of years can take him with his game and we are delighted to be keeping him in the Red, White & Blue.”

Smith is another Trinity academy success story and made his Super League debut in the final game of the 2023 season. The 18-year-old played 13 times in 2024 and is pleased to have been offered his latest deal.

He said: “I started here at 14 and I’ve enjoyed every minute. It was an easy decision for me with the group of players we have and the coaching staff and I can’t wait to keep learning, working hard and be a part of this exciting time under Matt and his family.”

Ste Mills added: “Seeing Harvey develop over the last 12 months has really shown what an exciting young player we have at Wakefield Trinity.

"We truly believe Harvey will go on to become an established Super League player.

"He has a long journey ahead of him, which we have a plan mapped out, and we will help him on every step of this journey.

"The next step for Harvey is to play consistent senior Rugby League and we are delighted to be keeping Harvey around until at least the 2028 season."