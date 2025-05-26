Wakefield Trinity's confidence is growing says half-back star Mason Lino
Trinity have established themselves in Super League’s top six in their first year back in the top flight and their 72-10 thrashing of Salford Red Devils highlighted how good they can be.
Admittedly it was against opponents who are struggling, but it showed just how far the Wakefield club has come in the last 18 months. And Lino is certainly delighted to be part of it and playing a full part with some outstanding recent displays.
He told Sky Sports: “I’m very happy with the boys, I thought we put in 76 minutes of a good performance.
"At the start of the second half, we let them get one in, but we stuck in there.
“When you’ve got a team like Salford who throw the ball around, if you’re not up to it defensively, you can get caught with your pants pulled down, like we did at the start of the second half.
“I’m very happy with the way that the boys approached the game. We had a tough mindset and we’re happy to get the win."
Lino knows there will be tougher challenges to come in 2025, but the progress the team is making is stemming from their confidence.
He continued: “Internally, we’re confident. We’re just making sure we get through week by week, keep improving, because we’re going to get games that are harder as the season goes on.
“We’ve got to make sure that we keep improving and when we get a few more troops back there will be competition for places as well. It’s looking good for us at the moment.”
Another in-form team in Leeds Rhinos are next up with Lino expecting a big examination.
He added: “It’ll be tough, another derby, Leeds are playing really well.
"I thought they played extremely well (against Castleford Tigers), so it’ll be a big game for us next week.
“We’re confident, and I know Leeds are too, so it’ll be a tough game and we’re looking forward to it.”