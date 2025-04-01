Wakefield Trinity's fast starts please head coach Daryl Powell

Tom Johnstone celebrates with Oliver Russell after scoring a try against Leigh Leopards. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

​Head coach Daryl Powell was understandably delighted with Wakefield Trinity’s big win at Leigh Leopards, but admitted his side got the rub of the green a little.

​Trinity were made to work harder than the final 40-14 score suggested and were on the right end of some key decisions for once, but were fully deserved winners after playing some thrilling attacking rugby.

A fast start was the key according to the head coach with Wakefield 12-0 up in the first 12 minutes.

Although Leigh hit back to get within two points a further try gave the visitors an 18-10 half-time lead and there was only one winner after the break.

"It was a big performance from the boys,” said Powell.

"We started so well. It has taken a little bit of time for us to really get a handle on starting games well, but we we started again really well.

"Then second half we had a couple of decisions go our way. It went against us a little bit last week, but they went for us this time.

"I asked the boys what they thought of the game and they said it was the toughest 40-point score win they have ever had so it was a tough game.

"We ended up getting a couple of little bits, a couple of intercepts – you defend positively and you get these things – and it was a close game in lots of ways.”

Trinity’s blistering start saw an offload from mighty skipper Mike McMeeken send Oli Russell over for the opening try then it was McMeeken himself scoring from Liam Hood’s pass.

Leigh hit back with tries by Umyla Hanley and Keanan Brand and Gareth O’Brien had an effort disallowed by the video referee after losing possession in trying to ground the ball.

But McMeeken’s powerful finish and Mason Lino’s third goal made it 18-10 at the break.

The lead was out to 14 points when Tom Johnstone intercepted and raced 90 metres downfield to score. And they were well in control after Hood was judged to have dived over from dummy-half.

Frankie Halton briefly gave the hosts hope with a try, but they missed a big chance to add another with a foot in touch and Johnstone was at it again with another spectacular score for Trinity after somehow catching his tip on before again racing close to the full length of the pitch.

The icing on the cake came from Oli Russell with his second try in the last minute.