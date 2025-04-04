Liam Hood is tackled. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity’s long wait to lift the Challenge Cup will extend into a 63rd year after Leigh Leopards gained immediate revenge for last week’s Super League thrashing.

Trin, however, were well on course to making it superb successive victories over the 2023 Challenge Cup winners after quick-fire tries at the start of the second half from Matty Russell and Josh Rourke gave them a 12-6 advantage as the DIY Kitchens Stadium came to life.

But two Rourke errors gifted Leigh a safe passage into the semi-finals - and burst Wakefield dreams of a first cup triumph since 1963.

Trinity’s excellent 40-14 victory in Round 6 of Super League last Friday caused Daryl Powell, who lifted the Challenge Cup as a player with Leeds Rhinos, to allude in his pre-match press conference to expect “tweaks” from both sides.

Tom Johnstone is tackled. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Powell’s tweaks came in the form of Jack Croft replacing Josh Griffin and Renouf Atoni stepping in for Caius Faatili, with the Leopards’ early tactic appearing to target Rourke, but the full-back was on hand to take three challenging kicks.

It was just so unfortunate the talented player was in the limelight at the end.

Mason Lino showed his own skills with the boot with a superb 20-40 which gave Trinity some perfect field position. And when Frankie Halton obstructed Rourke, Trin penned the visitors in and they were nearly rewarded with the opening try when Lino spread the ball out wide to Russell with a looping pass but the winger was taken into touch by Bailey Hodgson.

Leigh’s full-back David Armstrong got his side up the field with a strong run, but Halton knocked on at the end of the set.

However, the Leopards maintained the pressure and got their noses in front courtesy of Lachlan Lam who darted onto a Keanan Brand grubber.

The try seemed to settle the visitors down, whilst having the opposite effect on Wakefield. A prime example being when Harvey Smith rushed a kick into the safe arms of a green and black shirt after the ball had fallen kindly to him after a Lino high bomb on the last.

However, Trin finished the half on a high after Tom Johnstone - who was at the double at Leigh Sports Village last week - claimed a short goal-line drop-out which allowed them to get up the pitch, culminating with Jack Croft touching down, but the referee had already signalled for a Leigh penalty much to the dismay of the home fans.

But those groans turned into cheers just three minutes into the second half when Russell reacted quickest to a Lino kick - which was allowed to bounce by the visitors’ static defence - and dived over.

Leigh must be sick and tired of Russell’s scoring tries against them. Oliver Russell last week The other Russell this. Lino kicked a difficult conversion from the touchline.

A second try followed just seven minutes later as Oliver Pratt streaked clear before playing in Rourke. The game was, momentarily, yet still, spectacularly, turned on its head.

Wakefield enjoyed a first Wembley appearance since 1979 when they won the 1895 Cup last year by thrashing Sheffield Eagles 50-6.

And those fans were no doubt dreaming of a second successive trip to the national stadium at 12-6.

Rourke, however, went from hero to villain when he dropped a seemingly routine kick, with the error being punished straightaway by Fanitesi Niu who spotted a gap.

With Leigh getting the score level again at 12-12, the game’s potentially decisive moment came when Pratt broke again but instead of playing in Johnstone he went himself and was dragged down.

An O’Brien penalty got the Leopards back in front before another Rourke error was emphatically punished by Hodgson as Wakefield’s long wait for Challenge Cup glory continued.

Wakefield: Rourke, M Russell, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Lino, O Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Croft, Vagana, Pitts

Interchanges: Rodwell, Atoni, Cozza, Smith

Tries: M Russell, Rourke

Conversions: Lino (2)

Leigh: Armstrong, Hodgson, Niu, Hanley, Brand, O’Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Mulhern, O’Neill, Halton, Liu

Interchanges: Hughes, Tuitavake, Davis, Brogan

Tries: Lam, Niu, Hodgson

Conversions: O’Brien (3)

Penalties: O’Brien

Attendance: 6,125