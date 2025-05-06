Wakefield Trinity's Magic star Caius Faatili set to take on cult status

Caius Faatili breaks through the Castleford Tigers defence on a charge for his memorable Magic Weekend try. Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

​Rampaging Australian forward Caius Faatili showed he has the makings of a new Wakefield Trinity cult hero with his recent displays topped off by a spectacular try in the Magic Weekend demolition of local rivals Castleford Tigers.

​The 2025 recruit has been improving week on week since jetting over from Australia in January and saved his best for the high profile Magic game at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

He made plenty of metres with his charges and had Cas players sprawling in his wake as he charged 60 metres to score his second try towards the end in Trinity’s 32-8 victory.

The 23-year-old prop only signed a one-year deal, but is well on the way to earning a longer deal and has spoken about how much he enjoyed the Magic Weekend experience.

He said: “I loved it. Powelly had been talking about it through the week as an awesome occasion. It was awesome to play at the stadium and to see all the Wakey fans who turned out as well.

"We didn’t get to see too much of it because we were only here an hour before the game, but it’s an awesome spectacle to come and be a part of.”

On his spectacular try he added: “I was just a bit lucky, I guess. I put a bit of effort in and I think Tex (Hoy) came off with a hammy.

"I was definitely on a bit of a treadmill the last 20 metres, but I was just happy to get there, to get over the line. Happy to get the win as well.

"I don’t get many of those kind of tries – ever really – but I just tried to keep going and if I got caught I got caught. I was definitely lucky to make it this time.”

Head coach Daryl Powell praised Faatili’s thrilling try and his performance in general.

He said: “It’s a pretty tidy effort. The support line off Corey then the footwork to beat Hoy who gave up.

"I just think Caius has been growing since he came.

"We didn’t give him chance to get his second wind until a couple of weeks ago, but he’s really settled into what we’re doing. That was an outstanding effort and his overall game is growing every week.”