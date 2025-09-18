Wakefield Trinity’s place in the Super League play-offs has been confirmed this evening. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity’s place in the Super League play-offs has been confirmed this evening thanks to Catalans Dragons’ victory at Hull FC.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trin had kept their top six dreams in their own hands by deservedly beating leaders Hull KR last Saturday and went into this week’s final round of fixtures one point and one place above the Black and Whites.

That put all the pressure back on to Hull FC tonight with Daryl Powell’s men not playing Salford Red Devils until tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Black and Whites could not secure the win they needed against the Dragons, who had nothing to play for, to leapfrog, temporarily at least, Wakefield into sixth.

The ninth-placed French side won a thrilling, topsy-turvy game 26-22 at the MKM Stadium, leaving Trinity, whatever happens at bottom-of-the-table Salford tomorrow evening, cemented in the play-off places.

It has been a remarkable season for Trin, who bounced back into Super League at the first attempt following relegation in 2023 having won the Championship treble last year.

Trinity will now either travel to Leigh Leopards or Leeds Rhinos in the play-off eliminator next Friday, September 26.