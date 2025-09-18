Wakefield Trinity’s play-off spot confirmed after Catalans Dragons beat Hull FC

By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Sep 2025, 22:02 BST
Wakefield Trinity’s place in the Super League play-offs has been confirmed this evening. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.complaceholder image
Wakefield Trinity’s place in the Super League play-offs has been confirmed this evening thanks to Catalans Dragons’ victory at Hull FC.

Trin had kept their top six dreams in their own hands by deservedly beating leaders Hull KR last Saturday and went into this week’s final round of fixtures one point and one place above the Black and Whites.

That put all the pressure back on to Hull FC tonight with Daryl Powell’s men not playing Salford Red Devils until tomorrow.

But the Black and Whites could not secure the win they needed against the Dragons, who had nothing to play for, to leapfrog, temporarily at least, Wakefield into sixth.

The ninth-placed French side won a thrilling, topsy-turvy game 26-22 at the MKM Stadium, leaving Trinity, whatever happens at bottom-of-the-table Salford tomorrow evening, cemented in the play-off places.

It has been a remarkable season for Trin, who bounced back into Super League at the first attempt following relegation in 2023 having won the Championship treble last year.

Trinity will now either travel to Leigh Leopards or Leeds Rhinos in the play-off eliminator next Friday, September 26.

