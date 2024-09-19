Wakefield women trailblazers make more history after being part of first team to be inducted into RL Hall of Fame

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Women in Rugby League is proud that the trailblazing Great Britain Lionesses of 1996 have made yet more history by becoming the first team to be inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame.

The team, which included a number of Wakefield players including Michelle Land, Brenda Dobek, Lucy Ferguson, Joanna Carr-Will and Joanne Johnson (nee Rogers), clinched an historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia on the first-ever women’s rugby league tour Down Under in 1996.

Lisa McIntosh became the first black woman to captain a Great Britain side in any sport as she led the squad of 26 players to victory.

The enormity of the historic achievement led the RFL to vote for the Lionesses to be inducted and this follows the induction of individuals Jane Banks and Wakefield Warriors stalwart Michelle Land, which was announced last week.

The 1996 GB Lionesses celebrate winning the third Test against Australia and show off their winning shield in Sydney. Picture courtesy of Julie Cronin

McIntosh, Dobek and Sally Milburn were previously put into the Hall of Fame and the five inductees all played a vital role on the 1996 tour, which was entirely self-funded with the squad and staff – including coach Ian Harris and assistant coach Jackie Sheldon – raising £50,000.

Upon arriving in Australia, they were met with little support from their hosts and had to arrange their own training facilities and transport, travelling by plane and coach on the seven-match tour.

They narrowly lost the first Test 16-14 in Canberra before drawing level in the series with an 18-12 win in Brisbane.

The Lionesses then secured a 20-18 victory in Sydney to claim an historic series win.

Lisa Mcintosh and Brenda Dobek on the 1996 down under tour. Picture courtesy of the Kitchin family

They remain the only women’s team from the Northern Hemisphere to beat Australia in a three-Test series.

Victory was a catalyst for the development of the women’s and girls’ game in Great Britain and was documented and celebrated in Women In Rugby League’s ‘Life with the Lionesses’ project.

It led to 71 former GB and 43 ex-England players receiving their caps and heritage numbers for the first time while 12 dual internationals also were given two caps apiece.

McIntosh said: I am so proud that what we did back in 1996 has been recognised by the RFL.

"It was a real group effort from start to finish, starting with the raising of funds to get us there to the third and final Test match and provided great impetus for women’s rugby league in Great Britain.

“I have fantastic memories of the tour, the travelling, the training, the team bonding and especially the final Test where we held out to win by such a small margin. That was testament to our talent, fitness, determination and team spirit.

“We all learned lessons that have stayed with us throughout our lives and I’m proud that we inspired the younger generation and they benefited from what we did 28 years ago.

“Winning the Ashes in Australia is no mean feat and recognition is long overdue, but I thank the RFL for inducting us into the Hall of Fame and I am enormously proud that the 1996 Great Britain Lionesses have become the first team to be included.

“I’d also like to congratulate Jane Banks and Shelley Land who both played an enormous role in us winning that tour.

“I made many lifelong friends and those bonds remain today and I want to congratulate each and every one of my teammates who took part in that historic tour.”

Harris said: ‘It was such an honour to coach the Lionesses tour to Australia back in 1996 and to play a part in women’s rugby league history.

‘While it was all done on a volunteer basis, we were professional in everything we did and hurdled every barrier in our way.

‘It was a demanding tour with lots of ground to cover but it was a real highlight of my life and career and especially so when we won the Test series in Sydney.

‘I’m so glad that the RFL have recognised how pioneering the team was and how they laid the foundations for the development of the women’s game in Great Britain.”

Julia Lee, the driving force behind Women in Rugby League, also blazed as a trail as the first woman to officiate men’s games.

Lee travelled to Australia in 1996 as a referee and she said: "Everybody at Women in Rugby League is absolutely thrilled by the news.

"I saw first-hand the dedication to the cause before and during the Tour where everyone pulled together for the greater good.

"Not only that but they were also superb athletes with talent, skill and ability, led by a coaching team that guided them to be the best they could be, physically and mentally.

"We all salute the players and staff of the 1996 Tour for what they achieved in Australia and what it set in motion in terms of the women's game.

"They were pioneers and we send our congratulations to them on their well-deserved recognition and induction into the Hall of Fame."

Tickets for the RL Hall of Fame dinner at The Edge, Wigan, on Tuesday, October 22 are available at the special early-bird price of £60 per person before September 20. To book, or for information, email [email protected]