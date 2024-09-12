Wakefield Panthers and Townville rugby league legend Michelle Land is inducted into Hall of Fame

Women in Rugby League are thrilled that Wakefield and Castleford legend Michelle Land along with Jane Banks have been inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame.

​The rugby league pioneers are joining men’s legends Paul Sculthorpe, Jamie Peacock, James Lomas and Alan Prescott as new inductees.

They follow in the footsteps of Lisa McIntosh, Brenda Dobek and Sally Milburn who were the first women to be inducted in 2022.

The quintet – all members of the Great Britain Lionesses team that clinched an historic series win in 1996 – were known as the ‘Fearsome Five’.

Rugby League Hall of Fame inductee Michelle Land.

She was just 16 when she was selected for Great Britain and at 17 was the youngest player on the Great Britain Lionesses team for the 1996 tour of Australia when they clinched an historic 2-1 series win.

Michelle grew up in Townville and was captain of the Wakefield Panthers for 14 years following its inception.

She scored four tries on the GB Lionesses tour of Australia in 1996 and was a vital member of the team that played in New Zealand in 1998.

She was joint captain alongside Brenda Dobek for the 2000 World Cup and also toured Australia in 2002.

Michelle was “blown away” on being told of her induction describing it as “one of the biggest privileges and awards you can get.”

She paid tribute to Martin Ward, her first coach who encouraged her to become a number nine.

Michelle also singled out Ian Harris, coach of the Lionesses on the 1996 tour, and Dobek who entrusted her with the Wakefield captaincy.

She said: "Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is an absolutely incredible honour for which I would like to thank the RFL.

"Rugby league was life-changing for me and made me realise what I could achieve.

"I played alongside some fantastic women with Wakefield and Great Britain and I learned so much about working together towards a common goal, leadership and resilience - life skills that I still apply today.

"I made lifelong friends and I want to thank everybody who helped me along the way.

"I am so honoured to be recognised in this way and to join some absolute giants of rugby league in the Hall of Fame including my Great Britain Lionesses teammates Lisa McIntosh, Brenda Dobek and Sally Milburn.”

Julia Lee founded Women in Rugby League and is herself a pioneer of the game as the first women to officiate men’s professional games.

She said: “I’m so proud and happy that Jane and Michelle have been recognised by the RFL.

“They were supremely talented players who worked incredibly hard to ensure they were always at the top of the game for many, many years.

“Their induction is testament to their commitment, dedication and passion.

“They were true pioneers of women’s rugby league and as role models were – and still are – instrumental in the development of the game.”

Tickets for the RL Hall of Fame dinner at The Edge, Wigan, on Tuesday, October 22 are available at the special early-bird price of £60 per person before September 20. To book, or for information, email [email protected]

Full details of the RL Hall of Fame can be found here.

Women in Rugby League, funded by the National Heritage Lottery, is dedicated to uncovering, documenting and celebrating the history of the pioneering sportswomen who challenged rugby’s traditional male supremacy and paved the way for thousands of girls and young women to play the game today.